Graze Honey And Oat Bar 4 X 30G

Product Description
- Rustic rolled oat flapjack with mixed seeds, honey and soy protein
- What happens when you blend soy protein, tapioca starch and a pinch of salt, and puff it up like rice crispies? You get a soy crispy, perfect for mixing into our flapjack recipe! Source of protein? Tick. How about fibre? You bet!
- We've given our popular flapjacks a protein upgrade, combining golden honey with whole rolled oats and mixed seeds. The result is this delicious pocket-sized pick-me-up!
- At graze, we're all about two things. Seriously tasty, wholesome ingredients - and imagination. Why? Because together, they've created over 1000 (and counting) ingenious snacks for hungry grazers everywhere.
- Source of protein and fibre
- Nutritionist approved
- Never any artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Oats (28%), Margarine (Vegetable Oils [Rapeseed, Palm], Water, Salt), Golden Syrup, Soy Protein Crispies (11%) (Isolated Soy Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Demerara Sugar, Honey (6%), Linseeds (5%), Sunflower Seeds (4%), Pumpkin Seeds (1%), Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum
Allergy Information
- All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Eggs, Peanuts, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard and Sesame
Produce of
Made and packed by graze, here in the UK.
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect for busy days, afternoon pick-me-up and tasty lunch box treat
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Freepost, The Giant Graze Box.
Return to
- Say hello
- To get in touch, visit us at graze.com/in-stores or write to us at Freepost, The Giant Graze Box (no stamp required).
Net Contents
4 x 30g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bite 30g
|Energy
|1910kJ
|572kJ
|-
|465kcal
|140kcal
|Fat
|27g
|8.0g
|of which saturates
|7.9g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|42g
|13g
|of which sugars
|23g
|6.8g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|1.3g
|Protein
|15g
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.90g
|0.27g
