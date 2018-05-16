Mcvitie Go Ahead Strawberry Bakes 6X35g

- Energy544 kJ 129 kcal6%
- Fat2.7g4%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars7.9g9%
- Salt0.22g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Golden Baked Oaty Bars with a Strawberry Flavoured Filling
- www.123healthybalance.com
- mmm perfect!
- Golden baked oaty bars with a delicious strawberry flavoured filling
- 30% less sugar*
- *30% less on average than fruit filled biscuits.
- Just my type, smooth, rich & a big softie
- Have you tried our new Goodness Bars Cocoa & Orange?
- 129 kcal per bake
- Source of fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 210g
Information
Ingredients
Strawberry Flavour Filling (50%) [Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerine), Water, Wheat Dextrin, Strawberry Juice Concentrate, Gelling Agents (Pectins, Sodium Alginate), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Calcium Citrates), Citrus Fibre, Thickener (Modified Starch), Natural Strawberry Flavouring, Concentrated Elderberry Juice)], Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Oatmeal (10%), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Water, Maltodextrin, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Dried Whey (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E472e), Natural Flavouring, Finished product contains the equivalent of 15% Strawberry Juice
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Egg
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Typical number of bakes per pack: 6
Name and address
- McVitie's
- Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
- Resolution Road,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 1PF,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Mail:
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
210g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bake (35g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1553
|544
|(kcal)
|369
|129
|Fat
|7.8g
|2.7g
|of which Saturates
|3.4g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|73.4g
|25.7g
|of which Sugars
|22.6g
|7.9g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|1.5g
|Protein
|2.8g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.62g
|0.22g
|Typical number of bakes per pack: 6
