Nutella B-Ready 6 X 22G

Fabulous product development by Nutella
Yum, yum, very more-ish
Too god to share with the kids!
I love these! They taste like the inside of a Ferrero rocher with the crispy shell and nutty Nutella filling. Too good to share with the kids!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2177 kJ/521 kcal
Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa 81.5% (Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts (13%), Skimmed Milk Powder (8.7%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa (7.4%), Emulsifier: Lecithin (Soya), Vanillin), Wheat Flour, Baker's Yeast, Powdered Barley's Malt Extract, Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Lecithin (Soya), Wheat Proteins, Whey Proteins (Milk)
Keep at room temperature. Do not store in the fridge.
Servings per package = 6
132g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per piece (22 g)
|% RI* per piece
|Energy
|2177 kJ/521 kcal
|479 kJ/115 kcal
|6
|Fat
|27 g
|5.9 g
|8
|of which Saturates
|9.5 g
|2.1 g
|11
|Carbohydrates
|60.7 g
|13.4 g
|5
|of which Sugars
|47.1 g
|10.4 g
|12
|Protein
|7.2 g
|1.6 g
|3
|Salt
|0.559 g
|0.123 g
|2
|* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Average of 5 stars
