Nutella B-Ready 6 X 22G

5(2)Write a review
Per piece (22 g)
  • Energy479 kJ 115 kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2177 kJ/521 kcal

Product Description

  • Wafer Filled with Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa
  • Love Nutella in a jar? Here it is, in a bar! Introducing Nutella B-ready, a crunchy wafer shell baked to perfection filled with delicious Nutella and sprinkled with puffed wheat crispies. The perfect way to bring a smile to your mid-morning break. Individually wrapped and all for less than 120 calories! Available in a single bar or pack of 6.
  • Perfectly baked for an elevenses break!
  • Free from artificial colours and preservatives
  • Pack size: 132g

Information

Ingredients

Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa 81.5% (Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts (13%), Skimmed Milk Powder (8.7%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa (7.4%), Emulsifier: Lecithin (Soya), Vanillin), Wheat Flour, Baker's Yeast, Powdered Barley's Malt Extract, Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Lecithin (Soya), Wheat Proteins, Whey Proteins (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep at room temperature. Do not store in the fridge.

Number of uses

Servings per package = 6

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

132g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer piece (22 g)% RI* per piece
Energy 2177 kJ/521 kcal479 kJ/115 kcal6
Fat 27 g5.9 g8
of which Saturates 9.5 g2.1 g11
Carbohydrates60.7 g13.4 g5
of which Sugars 47.1 g10.4 g12
Protein 7.2 g1.6 g3
Salt 0.559 g0.123 g2
* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fabulous product development by Nutella

5 stars

Yum, yum, very more-ish

Too god to share with the kids!

5 stars

I love these! They taste like the inside of a Ferrero rocher with the crispy shell and nutty Nutella filling. Too good to share with the kids!

