Belvita Soft Bakes Red Berries 250G

- Energy803 kJ 191 kcal10%
- Fat5.9 g8%
- Saturates0.5 g3%
- Sugars11 g12%
- Salt0.33 g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1606 kJ
Product Description
- Soft baked biscuits made with wholegrain cereals and cranberries and added minerals.
- Charter Harmony
- Belvita is Committed Harmony Program
- We proudly partner with farmers close to our factories to grow wheat in a sustainable way that helps conserve water, cares for the soil, protects biodiversity and reduces carbon emissions. Learn more about the program on www.harmony.info
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Visit www.belvitamorning.com
- Rich in Cereals, Source of Fibre, Source of Vitamin B6 and Folic acid, Magnesium, Iron, Made with wholegrain
- Energy for the Whole Morning(1)
- At belVita, we bake delicious biscuits respecting what nature gives us: the natural strength of 5 wholegrains.
- belVita Soft Bakes are gently baked to preserve the nutritional qualities inside and provide slow release carbohydrates through your morning. This is why belVita is a convenient and nutritious choice for your mornings.
- (1)belVita Soft Bakes have a high content of slowly digestible starch, which is a slow release carbohydrate. Consumption of foods high in slowly digestible starch raises blood glucose concentration less after a meal compared to foods low in slowly digestible starch.
- No colours or preservatives, Source of Calcium, Low in saturated fat, Suitable for vegetarians
- Enjoy a balanced breakfast with belVita with 1 Soft Bake, a plain dairy product, a fruit and a tea or a coffee.
- Contains 8.5 grams wholegrain cereals per serving (50 g). A 50 g serving contains at least 15 % of the Nutrient Reference Value of calcium, magnesium and iron.
- Delicious soft and chewy bakes, made from 5 of the finest wholegrains and cranberries
- With proven slow release carbohydrate, as part of a balanced breakfast
- This pack contains 5 individually wrapped Soft Bakes
- Source of fibre
- Source of calcium, magnesium and iron
- Low in saturated fat
- No colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250g
- Source of fibre
- Source of calcium, magnesium and iron
- Low in saturated fat
- Source of vitamin B6 and folic acid
Information
Ingredients
Cereals 42.6 % [Wheat Flour 23 %, Wholegrain Cereals 17 % (Wholegrain Crushed Buckwheat 6.5 %, Oat Grits 6.5 %, Wholegrain Barley Flour 1 %, Wholegrain Spelt Flour (Wheat) 1 %, Oat Flakes 1 %, Wholegrain Wheat Flour 1 %), Rice Flour 2.5 %, Malted Wheat Flour 0.1 %], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Sweetened Cranberries 6 % [Sugar, Cranberry Pieces 2 %, Sunflower Oil], Modified Starch, Inulin, Isomaltulose****, Humectant (Glycerol), Currant Raisins 2 %, Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Elemental Iron), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Redcurrant Juice Concentrate 0.3 %, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Flavourings, **** Isomaltulose is a source of Glucose and Fructose
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 Soft Bakes
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We would like to hear from you. Contact us on 0800 3134 540 (UK only) 1800 600 858 (ROI)
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|%** / 100 g
|(50 g)
|%** / 50 g
|Energy
|1606 kJ
|803 kJ
|-
|382 kcal
|191 kcal
|Fat
|12 g
|5.9 g
|of which saturates
|1.1 g
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate ***
|62 g
|31 g
|of which sugars
|22 g
|11 g
|of which starch
|34 g
|17 g
|Fibre
|7.2 g
|3.6 g
|Protein
|5.2 g
|2.6 g
|Salt
|0.65 g
|0.33 g
|Calcium
|272 mg
|34 % of NRV
|136 mg
|17 % of NRV
|Magnesium
|144 mg
|38 % of NRV
|72 mg
|19 % of NRV
|Iron
|4.3 mg
|31 % of NRV
|2.2 mg
|16 % of NRV
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|** Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*** Contains minimum 15 g Slowly Digestible Starch per 100 g
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019