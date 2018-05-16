Kellogg's Rice Krispie Squares Chocolate 4X36g

- Energy655kJ 156kcal8%
Product Description
- Crispy grains of toasted rice cereal and milk chocolate chunks with a chocolate flavour coating.
- Pack size: 144g
Information
Ingredients
Kellogg's Toasted Rice Cereal (27%) (Rice, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Flavouring, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 {Riboflavin}, Vitamin B1 {Thiamin}, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Glucose Syrup, Chocolate Flavour Coating (12%) (Sugar, Vegetable Oil {Palm Kernel, Rapeseed} in varying proportions, Milk Whey Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Flavouring), Milk Chocolate Chunks (10%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Fructose, Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate (5%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter), Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Beef Gelatin, Salt, Flavourings, Antioxidant (E320)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Name and address
- Kellogg Marketing & Sales Company (UK) Ltd,
- Manchester,
- M16 0PU.
Return to
- Kellogg's Careline
- Lines open 9am - 5pm Monday to Friday
- (UK) 0800 626066
- (ROI) 1800 626066
- Kellogg's Consumer Services Department,
- (UK) P.O. Box 356,
- Warrington,
- WA4 6XY.
- (ROI) P.O. Box 11483,
- Dublin 6W.
- For more information see
- www.kelloggs.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 36g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 36g Bar
|Energy
|1819 kJ
|655 kJ
|-
|432 kcal
|156 kcal
|Fat
|13 g
|4.7 g
|of which saturates
|10 g
|3.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|74 g
|27 g
|of which are sugars
|35 g
|13 g
|Fibre
|1.5 g
|0.5 g
|Protein
|4.5 g
|1.6 g
|Salt
|0.63 g
|0.23 g
