Nature Valley Crunchy Variety Cereal Bars Family Pack 10 X 42G

Product Description
- Crunchy cereal bars made with whole grain rolled oats and Canadian maple syrup. Crunchy cereal bars made with whole grain rolled oats and dark chocolate pieces. Crunchy cereal bars made with whole grain rolled oats and honey.
- Packed with wholegrain oats and other carefully selected ingredients like honey, indulgent chocolate or Canadian maple syrup, Nature Valley™ Crunchy Variety Pack Bars are the perfect on-the-go snacks, which are there for you, whenever you need them most. Nature is bountiful, that's why each of our packs contains two delicious bars, to make the most of your day.
- - Crunchy bars for breakfast, morning snack or on-the-go snack
- - Nature Valley Crunchy flavour Cereal Bars
- - Great tasting bars with no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- - Packed with wholegrain oats and real ingredients
- - Suitable for vegetarians. 100% wholegrain oats. Lactose free**
- Pack size: 420G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Wheat
- Contains: Oats, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Contains 10 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Made for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- The Nature Valley™ Promise:
- We promise great taste, quality and convenience.
- Careline: 0800 028 7561 (UK); 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
- www.naturevalley.com
Net Contents
10 x 42g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Rolled Oats (60%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Honey (3%), Salt, Molasses, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Wheat
- Contains: Oats, Soya
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Contains 10 portions
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|2x bars (42g)
|%* (42g)
|Energy
|1960kJ
|823kJ
|10%
|-
|467kcal
|196kcal
|Fat
|18.1g
|7.6g
|11%
|of which saturates
|2.2g
|0.9g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|64.3g
|27.0g
|10%
|of which sugars
|26.8g
|11.3g
|13%
|Fibre
|6.4g
|2.7g
|-
|Protein
|8.7g
|3.6g
|7%
|Salt
|0.85g
|0.36g
|6%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Rolled Oats (56%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Dark Chocolate Pieces (7%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Honey, Salt, Molasses, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Wheat
- Contains: Oats, Soya
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Contains 10 portions
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|2x bars (42g)
|%* (42g)
|Energy
|1981kJ
|832kJ
|10%
|-
|473kcal
|199kcal
|Fat
|19.8g
|8.3g
|12%
|of which saturates
|3.4g
|1.4g
|7%
|Carbohydrate
|61.5g
|25.8g
|10%
|of which sugars
|26.8g
|11.3g
|13%
|Fibre
|7.0g
|2.9g
|-
|Protein
|8.7g
|3.7g
|7%
|Salt
|0.65g
|0.27g
|5%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Rolled Oats (60%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Canadian Maple Syrup (2%), Honey, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Molasses
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Wheat
- Contains: Oats, Soya
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Contains 10 portions
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|2x bars (42g)
|%* (42g)
|Energy
|1951kJ
|820kJ
|10%
|-
|465kcal
|195kcal
|Fat
|17.8g
|7.5g
|11%
|of which saturates
|2.2g
|0.9g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|64.3g
|27.0g
|10%
|of which sugars
|26.8g
|11.3g
|13%
|Fibre
|6.4g
|2.7g
|-
|Protein
|8.7g
|3.6g
|7%
|Salt
|0.78g
|0.33g
|5%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
