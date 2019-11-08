Bahlsen Pick Up! Biscuit 5 Pack 140G

German quality biscuits
Excellent German biscuits!
Yummy 🤤
Yummy 🤤 loved the crunch of the biscuit and the rich choccie centre.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2139 kJ/ 511 kcal
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Whole Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Clarified Butter, Ground Hazelnuts, Salt, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Whey Products, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Flavouring (Milk), Starch (Wheat), Acidulant: Citric Acid, Hen's Egg Yolk Powder
Store in a cool, dry place.
Made in Germany
A pack contains 5 portions
5 x 28g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per 28 g (approx. 1 bar)
|RI* per 28 g
|Energy
|2139 kJ/ 511 kcal
|599 kJ/ 143 kcal
|7 %
|Fat
|26 g
|7.3 g
|10 %
|of which saturates
|15 g
|4.2 g
|21 %
|Carbohydrate
|61 g
|17 g
|7 %
|of which sugars
|35 g
|9.8 g
|11 %
|Protein
|6.9 g
|1.9 g
|4 %
|Salt
|0.49 g
|0.14 g
|2 %
|* RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|A pack contains 5 portions
