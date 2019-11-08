By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bahlsen Pick Up! Biscuit 5 Pack 140G

Bahlsen Pick Up! Biscuit 5 Pack 140G
£ 1.69
£1.21/100g
Each bar contains
  • Energy599 kJ 143 kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2139 kJ/ 511 kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate bar (45%) between two crisp biscuits.
  • Bahlsen Pick Up! supports sustainable cocoa farming with UTZ certified cocoa.
  • For more information please visit: www.utzcertified.org
  • Join us on: www.facebook.com/PickupUK
  • A real chocolate bar
  • No added preservatives, artificial colours and hydrogenated fats
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Whole Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Clarified Butter, Ground Hazelnuts, Salt, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Whey Products, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Flavouring (Milk), Starch (Wheat), Acidulant: Citric Acid, Hen's Egg Yolk Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Number of uses

A pack contains 5 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Bahlsen,
  • 30001 Hannover,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.bahlsen.co.uk

Net Contents

5 x 28g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper 28 g (approx. 1 bar)RI* per 28 g
Energy 2139 kJ/ 511 kcal599 kJ/ 143 kcal7 %
Fat 26 g7.3 g10 %
of which saturates 15 g4.2 g21 %
Carbohydrate 61 g17 g7 %
of which sugars 35 g9.8 g11 %
Protein 6.9 g1.9 g4 %
Salt 0.49 g0.14 g2 %
* RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
A pack contains 5 portions---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

German quality biscuits

5 stars

Excellent German biscuits!

Yummy 🤤

5 stars

Yummy 🤤 loved the crunch of the biscuit and the rich choccie centre.

