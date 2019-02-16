Jordans Frusli Wild Berry 6X30g

Great Tasting
Great Tasting
Too much sugar!
If you are looking for a healthy snack, this isn't it! Full of sugar 11%.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1668kJ
British Wholegrain Oat Flakes (33%), Fruit Pieces (Strawberry and Blueberry Infused Diced Cranberries (20%) (Sugar, Cranberries (6%), Blueberry Juice (0.5%), Grape Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavouring), Raisins (5%), Strawberry and Raspberry Flakes (0.5%) (Cornflour, Raspberry Puree, Strawberry Puree, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin)), Glucose Syrup, Wholegrain Oat Flour, Sugar, Honey, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil), Rice Flour, Chopped Almonds, Natural Flavouring
To keep these bars nice and fresh, store in a cool, dry place and close box after opening.
Per portion = One 30g cereal bar, 6 portions per pack
6 x 30g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion
|%RI* Per Portion
|Energy
|1668kJ
|500kJ
|-
|395kcal
|119kcal
|6%
|Fat
|7.2g
|2.2g
|3%
|of which Saturates
|1.5g
|0.5g
|2%
|Mno-unsaturates
|3.5g
|1.1g
|Polyunsaturates
|1.9g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|75.1g
|22.5g
|9%
|of which Sugars
|33.8g
|10.1g
|11%
|Fibre
|5.4g
|1.6g
|Protein
|4.8g
|1.4g
|3%
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.08g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Salt content is due to naturally occurring Sodium
|-
|-
|-
