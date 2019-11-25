Graze Cocoa & Vanilla Bar 4 X 30G

Scrumptious & vegan
Utterly divine AND vegan. What more could I body ask for?
Chocolatey
Really quite enjoyed these, although the seeds go a bit jelly-like. Good value on the half price offer, but not sure I'd pay full price. Good chocolate flavour.
Oats (29%), Margarine (Vegetable Oils [Rapeseed, Palm], Water, Salt), Golden Syrup, Soy Protein Crispies (11%) (Isolated Soy Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Demerara Sugar, Linseeds (4%), Sunflower Seeds (3%), Cocoa Powder (3%), Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Natural Vanilla Flavouring
Made and packed by graze, here in the UK.
Box. Recyclable
4 x 30g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bite 30g
|Energy
|1950kJ
|585kJ
|-
|467kcal
|140kcal
|Fat
|25g
|7.5g
|of which saturates
|8.1g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|47g
|14g
|of which sugars
|25g
|7.4g
|Fibre
|5.1g
|1.5g
|Protein
|17g
|5.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.31g
