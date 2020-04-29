By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Chicken & King Prawn Paella 400G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Free From Chicken & King Prawn Paella 400G
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1740kJ 413kcal
    21%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars14.7g
    16%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 435kJ / 103kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken and king prawns with cooked rice and vegetables in a tomato sauce.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • GLUTEN FREE, WHEAT FREE, MILK FREE, EGG FREE Rice with tomatoes and smoked paprika, topped with peas and red pepper. Our wheat, gluten, dairy and egg free meals have been made for you so that you don't have to miss out on the food you love. Using high quality ingredients, they deliver the taste you expect without compromise.
  • GLUTEN FREE, WHEAT FREE, MILK FREE, EGG FREE
  • Gluten, wheat, milk and egg free
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Rice], Chicken Breast (12%), Peas, Red Pepper, Onion, Tomato, King Prawn (Crustacean) (6%), Tomato Purée, Tomato Passata, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Juice, Parsley, Sugar, Cornflour, Roasted Garlic Purée, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, Smoked Paprika, Basil, Black Pepper, Turmeric Powder, Corn Starch, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Rosemary, Saffron.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Pierce film lid several times. Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Pierce film lid several times. Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and stir halfway through heating from frozen. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Pierce film lid several times.
Chilled: 800W/900W 4 mins 30 secs/4 mins
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating from frozen.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Pierce film lid several times.
Frozen: 800W/900W 8 mins/7 mins
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating from frozen.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy435kJ / 103kcal1740kJ / 413kcal
Fat2.1g8.4g
Saturates0.3g1.1g
Carbohydrate14.3g57.1g
Sugars3.7g14.7g
Fibre1.8g7.2g
Protein5.9g23.6g
Salt0.5g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Ended up in the bin

1 stars

Chose this as was on my own for the evening. It was so awful I threw it in the bin and opened a tin of soup. Opened it and realised it was absolutely full of peas, there were 4 pieces of chicken and 3 prawns. Followed the cooking instructions for microwave. The chicken and prawns were tough and the rice was a flavourless stodge.

this product was brilliant, I don't know why it is

5 stars

this product was brilliant, I don't know why it is no longer available. I would like it back! Beat everything in the range, Free from or not!

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From Katsu Chicken Curry Rice Ready Meal 400G

£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Chicken Prawn & Chorizo Paella 475G

£ 3.50
£7.37/kg

Offer

Tesco Free From Garlic Chicken Kievs 260G

£ 3.00
£1.16/100g

Tesco Indian Chicken Korma & Rice 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here