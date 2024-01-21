We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Oggs Mega Caramel & Vanilla Cupcakes 9 Pack

Oggs Mega Caramel & Vanilla Cupcakes 9 Pack

5(4)
£9.00

£1.00/each

Vegan

9 Vanilla Flavour Sponge Cakes with Vanilla Frosting and Chocolate Button, and with Caramel Frosting, Chocolate Drizzle and SprinklesTreat Yourself, Treat the PlanetPast My Date?Look, Smell, TasteDon't WasteSee website for more details
We believe in a kinder, more sustainable world - and we know you do too. That's why we swap eggs for OGGS® to create cake that's better for the planet, chickens and your tastebuds!
Mega Cupcakes with Massive TastePerfect for Celebrating!Suitable for vegans

Ingredients

Vanilla: Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chickpea Water (Chickpeas), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Wheat Protein, Dark Chocolate Decoration (2.5%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (E322, Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Water, Emulsifiers (E475, E471), Flavouring, Gluten Free Oats, Raising Agents (E450ii, E500ii), Preservatives (E202, E282), Sunflower Oil, Colour (E172), Acidity Regulator (E525), Salt, Caramel: Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chickpea Water (Chickpeas), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Wheat Protein, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Water, Cocoa Mass, Flavourings, Colours (E150a, E172), Emulsifiers (E475, E471, E322, Soya Lecithins), Gluten Free Oats, Raising Agents (E450ii, E500ii, E503ii), Cocoa Butter, Shea Fat, Preservatives (E202, E282), Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (E525)

Allergy Information

Made in a factory that handles Egg & Milk, Made using a vegan recipe. We include this warning for people with allergies. Allergens are highlighted in bold

Number of uses

9 Servings

