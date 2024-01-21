Oggs Mega Caramel & Vanilla Cupcakes 9 Pack

9 Vanilla Flavour Sponge Cakes with Vanilla Frosting and Chocolate Button, and with Caramel Frosting, Chocolate Drizzle and Sprinkles Treat Yourself, Treat the Planet Past My Date? Look, Smell, Taste Don't Waste See website for more details

We believe in a kinder, more sustainable world - and we know you do too. That's why we swap eggs for OGGS® to create cake that's better for the planet, chickens and your tastebuds!

Mega Cupcakes with Massive Taste Perfect for Celebrating! Suitable for vegans

Ingredients

Vanilla: Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chickpea Water (Chickpeas), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Wheat Protein, Dark Chocolate Decoration (2.5%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (E322, Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Water, Emulsifiers (E475, E471), Flavouring, Gluten Free Oats, Raising Agents (E450ii, E500ii), Preservatives (E202, E282), Sunflower Oil, Colour (E172), Acidity Regulator (E525), Salt, Caramel: Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chickpea Water (Chickpeas), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Wheat Protein, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Water, Cocoa Mass, Flavourings, Colours (E150a, E172), Emulsifiers (E475, E471, E322, Soya Lecithins), Gluten Free Oats, Raising Agents (E450ii, E500ii, E503ii), Cocoa Butter, Shea Fat, Preservatives (E202, E282), Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (E525)

Allergy Information

Made in a factory that handles Egg & Milk, Made using a vegan recipe. We include this warning for people with allergies. Allergens are highlighted in bold

Number of uses

9 Servings