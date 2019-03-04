Cadbury Flake Cake Each

Delicious!
Tastes great, whole family enjoyed eating it. The topping price flakes off a lot so the presentation isn’t amazing but doesn’t affect the taste at all.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1765kJ /
Chocolate Flavour Creme (25%) [Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Emulsifier (E471)), Glucose Syrup, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Icing Sugar, Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Flavourings (contain Barley), Emulsifiers (E475, E471)], Chocolate Flavoured Syrup (15%) [Sugar, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate (12%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Milk Chocolate Flake Pieces (4%) [Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavouring], Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Marbled Dark and White Chocolate Curls (1.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Lactose (Milk), Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], White Chocolate Curls (1.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], Soya Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whole Egg, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Whey (from Milk), Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (E471, E475, E470a), Milk Protein
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, to retain freshness, store in an airtight container.
12 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/12th cake (80g)
|% * Per 1/12th cake (80g)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1765kJ /
|1430kJ /
|8400kJ/
|-
|420kcal
|340kcal
|17%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|16.3g
|13.2g
|19%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|8.3g
|6.7g
|34%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|62.2g
|50.3g
|19%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|45.6g
|36.9g
|41%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.9g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.0g
|4.1g
|8%
|50g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.24g
|4%
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
