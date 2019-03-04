By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Flake Cake Each

£ 11.00
£11.00/each
Per 1/12th cake (80g)
  • Energy1430kJ 340kcal
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1765kJ /

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge layered with chocolate flavour creme and a chocolate flavoured syrup, covered with milk chocolate and decorated with milk chocolate flake pieces and white and dark chocolate curls.
  • A rich chocolate sponge, layered with chocolate flavour creme and chocolate flavoured syrup then smothered in Cadbury Milk Chocolate, topped with chocolate curls and decorated with twelve Cadbury Flake pieces.
  • Enjoy the company of friends and family with a delicious slice of Cadbury Flake Celebration Cake.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate Flavour Creme (25%) [Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Emulsifier (E471)), Glucose Syrup, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Icing Sugar, Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Flavourings (contain Barley), Emulsifiers (E475, E471)], Chocolate Flavoured Syrup (15%) [Sugar, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate (12%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Milk Chocolate Flake Pieces (4%) [Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavouring], Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Marbled Dark and White Chocolate Curls (1.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Lactose (Milk), Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], White Chocolate Curls (1.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], Soya Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whole Egg, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Whey (from Milk), Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (E471, E475, E470a), Milk Protein

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, This cake does not contain Dairy Cream

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, to retain freshness, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy this cake in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with this cake please return it with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • Or telephone 0800 022 3389, or if purchased in the Republic of Ireland 1800 93 2814

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/12th cake (80g)% * Per 1/12th cake (80g)Reference Intakes
Energy1765kJ /1430kJ /8400kJ/
-420kcal340kcal17%2000kcal
Fat16.3g13.2g19%70g
of which Saturates8.3g6.7g34%20g
Carbohydrate62.2g50.3g19%260g
of which Sugars45.6g36.9g41%90g
Fibre2.4g1.9g--
Protein5.0g4.1g8%50g
Salt0.30g0.24g4%6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Delicious!

5 stars

Tastes great, whole family enjoyed eating it. The topping price flakes off a lot so the presentation isn’t amazing but doesn’t affect the taste at all.

