Galaxy Ripple Indulgent Chocolate Cake

Galaxy Ripple Indulgent Chocolate Cake
£ 10.00
£10.00/each
1x = ~43g
  • Energy767kJ 183kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1784kJ

Product Description

  • Sponge filled and covered with chocolate ganache frosting, hand decorated with chocolate decorations.
  • Indulgent chocolate sponge cake covered in ganache frosting with chocolate decorations, topped with Galaxy Ripple® and drizzled in chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Cream (from Milk), 1Galaxy Ripple® (4%), Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract], Milk Chocolate Discs (4%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil], Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Maize Starch, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Starch, Whey Powder (from Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, E476), Flavouring, Whole Milk Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Butterfat (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid), 1Galaxy Ripple® (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Sweet Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Water, Natural Vanilla Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once cut store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging. Place cake onto a flat surface and using a clean sharp knife, cut the cake using a sawing action, keeping the blade clean between slices.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 16, Portion size: 43g

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IRL: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Any questions or concerns are welcome at:
  • www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 43g%RI*RI* for Adults
Energy 1784kJ767kJ(9%)8400kJ
-426kcal183kcal(9%)2000kcal
Fat 22.2g9.6g(14%)70g
of which saturates 7.9g3.4g(17%)20g
Carbohydrate 51.4g22.1g(9%)260g
of which sugars 29.9g12.9g(14%)90g
Protein 4.5g1.9g(4%)50g
Salt 0.34g0.15g(3%)6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Brilliant Cake

5 stars

This is an amazing chocolate cake. Galaxy chocolate is smoother than most and this makes for a brilliant, indulgent, creamy cake.

Very disappointing

2 stars

very disappointing, looked lovely in the box when it came out it looked like one cake layer that had been cut in half. Not worth the money! (Not going to feed 16)

Disappointing very dry

2 stars

Disappointing very dry

