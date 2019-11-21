Galaxy Ripple Indulgent Chocolate Cake

Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Cream (from Milk), 1Galaxy Ripple® (4%), Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract], Milk Chocolate Discs (4%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil], Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Maize Starch, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Starch, Whey Powder (from Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, E476), Flavouring, Whole Milk Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Butterfat (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid), 1Galaxy Ripple® (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Sweet Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Water, Natural Vanilla Extract)