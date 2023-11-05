We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Chocolate Cake

Tesco Finest Chocolate Cake

3(2)
£16.00

£16.00/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/16 of a cake
Energy
1377kJ
329kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
17.3g

high

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.2g

high

46%of the reference intake
Sugars
28.0g

high

31%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1816kJ / 434kcal

Chocolate sponge cake filled with chocolate sauce and chocolate ganache buttercream, coated in chocolate ganache buttercream and decorated with dark chocolate microdots and edible decorations.
Chocolate sponge filled with ganache and topped with chocolate decorations Three layers of indulgent chocolate sponge, filled with chocolate sauce and ganache. Coated in ganache and dark chocolate microdots. Hand decorated with chocolate ganache, microdots and plaques.Rich chocolate sponge filled with chocolate ganache and sauce. Coated in ganache and hand decorated.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate (14%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Flavouring, Vanilla Extract, Palm Fat], Butter (Milk) (12%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Single Cream (Milk), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup), Glucose Syrup, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Belgian Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Dried Egg White, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide), Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Milk Sugar.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Remove outer packaging and plastic collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

