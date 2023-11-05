Tesco Finest Chocolate Cake

Chocolate sponge cake filled with chocolate sauce and chocolate ganache buttercream, coated in chocolate ganache buttercream and decorated with dark chocolate microdots and edible decorations.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate (14%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Flavouring, Vanilla Extract, Palm Fat], Butter (Milk) (12%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Single Cream (Milk), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup), Glucose Syrup, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Belgian Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Dried Egg White, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide), Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Milk Sugar.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Preparation and Usage