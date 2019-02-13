Tesco Happy Birthday Cake

no like
Not fresh sponge as expected, sooo disappointed with this cake, most of it went in the bin as the kids mucked about with it, sticking with tescos chocolate triple layer birthday cake,
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Raspberry Jam, Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Icing Decorations, Tapioca Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Tragacanth), Palm Stearin, Emulsifier (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Salt, Citric Acid.
Raspberry Jam contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Concentrate, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins).
Icing Decorations contain: Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Spirulina, Radish, Pumpkin, Tomato, Apple, Safflower), Dried Egg White, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Colours (Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Emulsifiers (Acacia, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by best before date shownDefrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze, use within 2 days Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
Remove outer packaging and ribbon before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts. Each cake is individually decorated by hand for your birthday.
16 Servings
Window. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|63g of cake
|Energy
|1688kJ / 401kcal
|1063kJ / 253kcal
|Fat
|12.2g
|7.7g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|69.5g
|43.8g
|Sugars
|51.7g
|32.6g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.0g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.38g
|0.24g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
