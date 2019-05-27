Tesco Madeira Party Cake Each

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Frosting (22%), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Raspberry Jam (5%), Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Lecithins, Ammonium Phosphatides, Acacia, Sunflower Lecithins), Dried Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Rice Flour, Shea Fat, Flavouring, Palm Oil, Citric Acid, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Dextrose, Salt, Honey.
Frosting contains: Sugar, Palm Oil, Palm Stearin, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Palm Kernel Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Carotenes).
Raspberry Jam contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Concentrate, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Flavouring.
Storage
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze, use within 2 daysSuitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.