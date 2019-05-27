By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Madeira Party Cake Each

Tesco Madeira Party Cake Each
£ 6.00
£6.00/each
59g of cake
  • Energy976kJ 233kcal
    12%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars23.7g
    26%
  • Salt0.31g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1654kJ / 394kcal

Product Description

  • Madeira sponge cake with raspberry jam, filled and topped with frosting and finished with chocolate decorations.
  • WITH RASPBERRY JAM Hand decorated with malt balls and chocolate stars for a light, sweet cake
  • WITH RASPBERRY JAM Hand decorated with malt balls and chocolate stars for a light, sweet cake

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Frosting (22%), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Raspberry Jam (5%), Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Lecithins, Ammonium Phosphatides, Acacia, Sunflower Lecithins), Dried Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Rice Flour, Shea Fat, Flavouring, Palm Oil, Citric Acid, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Dextrose, Salt, Honey.

Frosting contains: Sugar, Palm Oil, Palm Stearin, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Palm Kernel Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Carotenes).

Raspberry Jam contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Concentrate, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze, use within 2 daysSuitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and plastic collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake in to slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled Collar. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g59g of cake
Energy1654kJ / 394kcal976kJ / 233kcal
Fat16.1g9.5g
Saturates3.2g1.9g
Carbohydrate57.7g34.0g
Sugars40.2g23.7g
Fibre1.2g0.7g
Protein4.0g2.4g
Salt0.53g0.31g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Awful!

1 stars

Had I been sensible enough to read the ingredients list prior to ordering I never would have ordered, it is full of all things I like to avoid with no mention of the things all cake should, in my opinion include, such as butter. Whatever this cake is, Madeira cake it is not! The taste and texture are those of a cheap, blown up cake and not the dense butteriness that defines Madeira cake. I will stick to home made in future then I will know and trust what I am eating.

