image 1 of Disney Cars Lightning Mcqueen Chocolate Cake
image 1 of Disney Cars Lightning Mcqueen Chocolate Cakeimage 2 of Disney Cars Lightning Mcqueen Chocolate Cake

Disney Cars Lightning Mcqueen Chocolate Cake

3.4(5)
£15.00

£15.00/each

Vegetarian

Chocolate Sponge with a Layer of Chocolate Flavoured Filling, Covered with Soft Icing and Edible Decorations.
Chocolate sponge with a layer of chocolate flavoured filling, covered with soft icing and edible decorations.
Carton - Card - recyclableWindow - Plastic - not currently recyclable© Disney/Pixar
Nut freeH.V.O. freeHand decoratedNo artificial colours or flavoursSuitable for vegetarians

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerine), Palm Oil, Inulin, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Stearin, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Tapioca Starch, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Anthocyanins, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Curcumin), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Wheat Starch, Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Spirulina Concentrate, Dried Egg White, Chocolate Flavoured Filling 13%

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This cake provides approx 20 servings

Preparation and Usage

Remove outer packaging and place cake on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

Lower age limit

36 Months

