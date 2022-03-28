We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Xbox Celebration Cake

3.2(8)Write a review
image 1 of Xbox Celebration Cake

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • Sponge with a layer of raspberry jam and sweet filling, covered with soft icing and finished with edible decorations.
  • © 2020 Microsoft Corporation.
  • All Rights Reserved.
  • Microsoft, Xbox, and the Xbox logos are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.
  • H.V.O. free
  • Hand decorated
  • Nut free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerine), Raspberry Concentrate, Palm Stearin, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphates, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Sorbitan Tristearate, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Wheat Starch, Tapioca Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Fructose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavouring, Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Riboflavin, Anthocyanins), Dried Egg White, Spirulina Concentrate, Sweet Filling 9%, Raspberry Jam 6%

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean sharp serrated knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

This cake provides approx 12 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery.

Recycling info

Window. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • South Lanarkshire,
  • ML3 0DW.

Return to

  • When writing please quote the best before details.
  • enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • South Lanarkshire,
  • ML3 0DW.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gApprox. per 1/12th (71g)
Energy1681kJ1194kJ
-400kcal284kcal
Fat13g9.2g
of which saturates2.9g2.1g
Carbohydrate68g48g
of which sugars48g34g
Protein2.5g1.7g
Salt0.29g0.20g

Safety information

Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery.

View all Birthday & Celebration Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

8 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Disgusting!!!

1 stars

Icing was EXTREMELY thick and cake is sickly sweet with or without icing,entire cake had coloured black from the cake board on the entire bottom of the cake,also has caused diarrhoea in myself,my patient,and even my dog! (Who only had a tiny amount!) and the cake itself was so small,especially for the price! The only pro is the cakes appearance (Xbox controller) but that is literally where it stops,I have no idea why Xbox would associate with such a bad cake. I do NOT recommend this cake to humans or otherwise,I tried emailing Tesco but apparently their customer services email address isn’t monitored anymore and I can hardly sent photos over a written letter or phone call,sadly this leaves me questioning what kind of company prevents customers from contacting them in a way that is easier and can provide actual evidence of the reason for complaint???

Great cake......

5 stars

I found the cake to be moist and the icing nice and soft. Great cake for the price........ Nice with a cup of tea .... I was a bit concerned reading the reviews before buying, good job I tend to not go by reviews when spending just a few pounds

Dry and not very enjoyable !

3 stars

Gaming mad child will love the design! The cake however is the worst shop bought cake I have ever purchased, the sponge is so dry and the cream and jam layer are tasteless so disappointed in this product. Would not recommend unless wanted for the design of cake.

Tasty

5 stars

This cake was absolutely delicious! Ignore the negative reviews it was lovely and soft and very tasty! Son loved it for his birthday

Dry and overpriced

1 stars

Cake looked amazing and my son was very excited however, it was dry on the inside and was not very nice at all. We had 1 slice from it and it ended up in the bin. The sponge was like cardboard. Extremely dry and tasted horrid. Ended up having to have a cupcake instead for his birthday cake as like I said this went straight in the bin. Disappointing considering the price and the fact its quite small anyway.

Dry

1 stars

Very dry certainly not worth the price

It was very good

5 stars

It was very good

sticky buttons !! :D

5 stars

I got a faulty one!! sticky buttons !! :D

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here