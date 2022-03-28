Xbox Celebration Cake

Disgusting!!!
Icing was EXTREMELY thick and cake is sickly sweet with or without icing,entire cake had coloured black from the cake board on the entire bottom of the cake,also has caused diarrhoea in myself,my patient,and even my dog! (Who only had a tiny amount!) and the cake itself was so small,especially for the price! The only pro is the cakes appearance (Xbox controller) but that is literally where it stops,I have no idea why Xbox would associate with such a bad cake. I do NOT recommend this cake to humans or otherwise,I tried emailing Tesco but apparently their customer services email address isn’t monitored anymore and I can hardly sent photos over a written letter or phone call,sadly this leaves me questioning what kind of company prevents customers from contacting them in a way that is easier and can provide actual evidence of the reason for complaint???
Great cake......
I found the cake to be moist and the icing nice and soft. Great cake for the price........ Nice with a cup of tea .... I was a bit concerned reading the reviews before buying, good job I tend to not go by reviews when spending just a few pounds
Dry and not very enjoyable !
Gaming mad child will love the design! The cake however is the worst shop bought cake I have ever purchased, the sponge is so dry and the cream and jam layer are tasteless so disappointed in this product. Would not recommend unless wanted for the design of cake.
Tasty
This cake was absolutely delicious! Ignore the negative reviews it was lovely and soft and very tasty! Son loved it for his birthday
Dry and overpriced
Cake looked amazing and my son was very excited however, it was dry on the inside and was not very nice at all. We had 1 slice from it and it ended up in the bin. The sponge was like cardboard. Extremely dry and tasted horrid. Ended up having to have a cupcake instead for his birthday cake as like I said this went straight in the bin. Disappointing considering the price and the fact its quite small anyway.
Dry
Very dry certainly not worth the price
It was very good
sticky buttons !! :D
I got a faulty one!! sticky buttons !! :D