Tesco Birthday Cake Cubes 15Pk

Great for kids, very small portion for Adults!
I bought these cake cubes several years ago for my youngest sons Birthday and they were lovely, and also a great size. It was my eldest sons 17th Birthday this weekend and I decided to buy this cake again but, the cubes were 'much' smaller. They suited the 2 young children we had at the party, but for the rest of the party of eleven adults, it was really quite embarrassing handing this to them on a plate! I wish I had bought a cake I could of sliced! So all in all a great cake for young kids, but not for adults! I wish the shops would stop shrinking everything for a better profit!
Delicious
Very nice cake I got it to give it to my senior citizens Monday Club members to celebrate my 80 birthday they loved it would buy again was so easy to serve to thank you
Great Birthday cake with a difference
Lovely thick chocolate on these Happy Birthday squares. They were so nice I couldn't stop eating them but still it was my birthday