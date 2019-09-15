By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Birthday Cake Cubes 15Pk

4(3)Write a review
Tesco Birthday Cake Cubes 15Pk
£ 10.00
£0.67/each
One cake cube
  • Energy838kJ 200kcal
    10%
  • Fat9.1g
    13%
  • Saturates6.1g
    31%
  • Sugars20.6g
    23%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1892kJ / 452kcal

Product Description

  • 15 Cubes of chocolate flavoured sponge cake filled with chocolate flavoured buttercream, covered with milk chocolate and topped with coloured decorative icing.
  • Hand decorated Chocolate sponge and buttercream covered in chocolate for a moist cake Each cake is individually decorated by hand for your birthday
  • Hand decorated Chocolate sponge and buttercream covered in chocolate for a moist cake

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Milk Chocolate (42%), Chocolate Flavoured Buttercream (15%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Egg, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerine), Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Water, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Palm Kernel oil, Shea Fat, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Beta-Carotene), Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates (Radish Concentrate, Safflower Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Lemon Concentrate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Flavouring.

Chocolate Flavoured Buttercream contains: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Humectants (Glycerine), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Number of uses

15 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Lid. Check locally Tray. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cake cube (44g)
Energy1892kJ / 452kcal838kJ / 200kcal
Fat20.5g9.1g
Saturates13.8g6.1g
Carbohydrate60.6g26.8g
Sugars46.5g20.6g
Fibre2.2g1.0g
Protein5.1g2.2g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for kids, very small portion for Adults!

2 stars

I bought these cake cubes several years ago for my youngest sons Birthday and they were lovely, and also a great size. It was my eldest sons 17th Birthday this weekend and I decided to buy this cake again but, the cubes were 'much' smaller. They suited the 2 young children we had at the party, but for the rest of the party of eleven adults, it was really quite embarrassing handing this to them on a plate! I wish I had bought a cake I could of sliced! So all in all a great cake for young kids, but not for adults! I wish the shops would stop shrinking everything for a better profit!

Delicious

5 stars

Very nice cake I got it to give it to my senior citizens Monday Club members to celebrate my 80 birthday they loved it would buy again was so easy to serve to thank you

Great Birthday cake with a difference

5 stars

Lovely thick chocolate on these Happy Birthday squares. They were so nice I couldn't stop eating them but still it was my birthday

Usually bought next

Tesco Party Happy Birthday Candles

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Offer

Tesco Blue Candy Stripe 12 Candles & Holder

£ 1.00
£0.08/each

Offer

Flaming Cake Fountains 3 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.67/each

Offer

Tesco Party Cupcakes 12 Pack

£ 5.50
£0.46/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here