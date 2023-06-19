Bluey Celebration Cake

Sponge with a layer of raspberry jam and sweet filling, covered with soft icing and finished with edible decorations.

Bluey (word mark and character logos) are trade marks of Ludo Studio Pty Limited and are used under licence. Bluey logo © Ludo Studio Pty Limited 2018. Licensed by BBC Studios. BBC is a trade mark of the British Broadcasting Corporation and is used under licence. BBC logo © BBC 1996

Nut free Hand decorated H.V.O. Free No artificial colours or flavours Suitable for vegetarians

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerine), Pasteurised Egg White, Raspberry Concentrate, Palm Oil, Inulin, Palm Stearin, Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diacetyltartaric Acid Esters of Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Riboflavin, Carotenes), Concentrate (Spirulina), Skimmed Milk Powder, Dried Egg White, Flavouring, Sweet Filling 9%, Raspberry Jam 8%

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This cake provides approx 16 servings

Preparation and Usage

Care, Serving Remove outer packaging and collar before cutting. Place cake on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Additives