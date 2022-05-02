Tesco Free From Confetti Cake

Best Dairy Free cake on the market!!
Tastes amazing!!! Everyone in my family loves this. I can’t believe it’s dairy free - you would never know. Please sell this forever Tesco!!!
Gluten free heaven
This was literally the best free from cake ive ever tasted nice moist sponge and lovely buttercream plus nice to have a girly cake
Brilliant
This is one of the best gluten free cakes I have tasted. Lovely, moist cake and nice design. Everyone enjoyed it. Wish all free from cakes could be this good.
AMAZING CAKE!
AMAZING!!! Thank you for making me feel normal! I’m a 25 year old woman and had this for my birthday. For years I haven’t had a girly birthday cake!I absolutely loved this! Not only was it pretty but delicious! The frosting was amazing and so much of it! Best birthday cake ever! It was that good I got another one and shared it! Well done Tesco! Amazing product here!
Best gluten free cake
I've been Coeliac for many years and this is the best shop-bought gluten free cake I have ever eaten. 10/10 on flavour, consistency and design is really nice too.
Delicious
Absolutely delicious. Tesco please don't stop selling this.
Beautiful moist cake .. can’t make out it’s free f
Beautiful moist cake .. can’t make out it’s free from . My daughter got multiple food allergies so glad she enjoyed her birthday cake for 1st time in 3 years .. thanks a Lot Tesco
Delicious cake. Best tasted in years.
Was prepared for this free from cake to be underwhelming like so many others I have tasted, but it was delicious, moist and an absolute treat. Highly recommended.
This is the best free from cake I have ever tasted
This is the best free from cake I have ever tasted. Everyone loved it even others who didn’t have a free from diet. I would really recommend this cake. Well done Tesco.
Amazing cake
It’s not often I feel like I can have normal things with my allergy and this cake made me feel like I wasn’t missing a thing. Absolutely beautiful. To look at and eat! Tesco have pulled on out of the bag with this winner! I hope it stays on their stock list