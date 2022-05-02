We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Free From Confetti Cake

Tesco Free From Confetti Cake

1/12 of a cake

Energy
1496kJ
358kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
19.3g

high

28%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.5g

high

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
33.5g

high

37%of the reference intake
Salt
0.3g

medium

5%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1918kJ / 459kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free vanilla flavoured sponge filled with a strawberry flavoured frosting and raspberry jam. Finished with vanilla flavoured frosting and sugar sprinkles.
  • Gluten Free vanilla sponge topped with a strawberry flavoured frosting. Finished with rosettes and colourful sugar sprinkles. We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Water, Raspberry Jam (3.5%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Confetti Sugar Sprinkles [Sugar, Palm Fat, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Corn Starch, Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Riboflavin, Anthocyanins)], Tapioca Flour, Humectant (Glycerol), Potato Flour, Maize Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Carboxymethylcellulose, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Colours (Beetroot Red, Lutein), Corn Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Spirulina Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Antioxidants (Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/12 of a cake (78g)
Energy1918kJ / 459kcal1496kJ / 358kcal
Fat24.8g19.3g
Saturates7.1g5.5g
Carbohydrate55.7g43.4g
Sugars42.9g33.5g
Fibre1.1g0.9g
Protein2.6g2.0g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
14 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Best Dairy Free cake on the market!!

5 stars

Tastes amazing!!! Everyone in my family loves this. I can’t believe it’s dairy free - you would never know. Please sell this forever Tesco!!!

Gluten free heaven

5 stars

This was literally the best free from cake ive ever tasted nice moist sponge and lovely buttercream plus nice to have a girly cake

Brilliant

5 stars

This is one of the best gluten free cakes I have tasted. Lovely, moist cake and nice design. Everyone enjoyed it. Wish all free from cakes could be this good.

AMAZING CAKE!

5 stars

AMAZING!!! Thank you for making me feel normal! I’m a 25 year old woman and had this for my birthday. For years I haven’t had a girly birthday cake!I absolutely loved this! Not only was it pretty but delicious! The frosting was amazing and so much of it! Best birthday cake ever! It was that good I got another one and shared it! Well done Tesco! Amazing product here!

Best gluten free cake

5 stars

I've been Coeliac for many years and this is the best shop-bought gluten free cake I have ever eaten. 10/10 on flavour, consistency and design is really nice too.

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Tesco please don't stop selling this.

Beautiful moist cake .. can’t make out it’s free f

5 stars

Beautiful moist cake .. can’t make out it’s free from . My daughter got multiple food allergies so glad she enjoyed her birthday cake for 1st time in 3 years .. thanks a Lot Tesco

Delicious cake. Best tasted in years.

5 stars

Was prepared for this free from cake to be underwhelming like so many others I have tasted, but it was delicious, moist and an absolute treat. Highly recommended.

This is the best free from cake I have ever tasted

5 stars

This is the best free from cake I have ever tasted. Everyone loved it even others who didn’t have a free from diet. I would really recommend this cake. Well done Tesco.

Amazing cake

5 stars

It’s not often I feel like I can have normal things with my allergy and this cake made me feel like I wasn’t missing a thing. Absolutely beautiful. To look at and eat! Tesco have pulled on out of the bag with this winner! I hope it stays on their stock list

