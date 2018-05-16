Just Love Food Nut Free Happy Birthday Cake

Product Description
- Sponge Cake Filled with Vanilla Flavoured Frosting and a Plum and Raspberry Jam, Covered with Soft Icing and Coloured Icing Decorations.
- A light vanilla sponge cake with bursts of fruity jam and sweet frosting. Hand decorated with soft icing decoration.
- Deliciously Inclusive
- Put your trust in Just Love & share your celebration cake with confidence. All the allergen claims we make are backed up with extensive procedures needed to be deliciously inclusive. Not only that, you're also holding one of the best tasting cakes on the market! Whatever you're celebrating, we're celebrating with you!
- About Us
- As the owner of Just Love Food Company, I know the importance of getting this right - two of my three children have a nut allergy...
- I also know the importance of great tasting cake!
- This is great tasting cake and is also nut safe.
- Lovingly created with you in mind.
- Mike Woods
- Our Values
- Creativity, trust, quality, inclusivity, collaboration
- RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, RSPO™, Mixed, 9-0485-14-100-00
- The Iconic One
- Made in a nut free & peanut free factory
- Free from gluten & milk
- Coconut free
- No artificial colour or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Gluten Free Flour [Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Maize Flour, Raising Agents (Mono Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)], Cake Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Flavouring], Plum & Raspberry Jam (6%) [Glucose Fructose Syrup, Plum Puree Concentrate, Sugar, Raspberry Puree, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Tri-Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrate (Carrot Juice, Blackcurrant Juice), Natural Flavouring], Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil), Glucose Syrup, Water, Humectant (Glycerine), Emulsifier (Methyl Cellulose, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Stabiliser (Gum Tragacanth), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate, Mono Calcium Phosphate), Pasteurised Egg White Powder, Corn Starch, Plant Extract (Spirulina, Apple), Colours (Beetroot, Paprika, Lutein, Anthocyanin Extract), Antioxidant (Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Due to manufacturing methods during production this product may contain traces of Soya. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best before see top of pack. Once opened store in an airtight container, in a cool dry place away from strong odours.
Preparation and Usage
- How to serve: Remove outer packaging including the ribbon before cutting. Place the cake on a flat surface.
- Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated knife, cut the cake into slices. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Base. Recyclable Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Just Love Food Company,
- Unit 6 Oakdale Court,
- Bryn Brithdir,
- Oakdale Business Park,
- Blackwood,
- NP12 4AD.
Return to
- Just Love Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy this cake at its very best. If you are not completely satisfied, please retain this box and proof of purchase. Please contact our customer care manager at the address below or visit our website www.justlovefoodcompany.com.
- Just Love Food Company,
- Unit 6 Oakdale Court,
- Bryn Brithdir,
- Oakdale Business Park,
- Blackwood,
- NP12 4AD.
- Seerys Heatherfield Ltd,
- 2-4 Barrowside Business Park,
- Graiguecullen,
- Carlow,
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 59g slice
|% adult RI per slice
|Adult RI
|Energy kJ
|1623
|958
|11%
|8,400
|Energy kcal
|388
|229
|11%
|2,000
|Fat
|14g
|8.3g
|12%
|70g
|- of which are saturates
|6.1g
|3.6g
|18%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|63g
|37g
|260g
|- of which are sugar
|51g
|30g
|33%
|90g
|Protein
|2.2g
|1.3g
|50g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.17g
|3%
|6g
|RI = Reference intakes of an average adult (8400kJ / 2,000kcal)
