Tesco Cookies & Cream Cake

2(8)Write a review
Tesco Cookies & Cream Cake
£ 13.00
£13.00/each
Each slice (58g)
  • Energy1113kJ 266kcal
    13%
  • Fat13.1g
    19%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars25.2g
    28%
  • Salt0.20g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1904kJ / 455kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate and madeira cake filled and covered with cookie crumb frosting, finished with a chocolate flavour drizzle.
  • HAND DECORATED Layered sponge with cookie crumb frosting for a soft, biscuity cake
  • HAND DECORATED Layered sponge with cookie crumb frosting for a soft, biscuity cake

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cookie Crumb Icing (47%), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised (Egg), Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Chocolate Flavour Topping (2%), Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dried Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Sorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Dried Egg White, Citric Acid, Flavouring.

Cookie Crumb Icing contains: Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Kernel oil, Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Stearin (Palm Oil), ND (Tricalcium Phosphate), Flavouring, Maize Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt.

Chocolate Flavour Topping contains: Sugar, Palm Kernel oil, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Shea Fat.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze, use within 2 days Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

18 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach slice (58g)
Energy1904kJ / 455kcal1113kJ / 266kcal
Fat22.4g13.1g
Saturates7.2g4.2g
Carbohydrate59.1g34.6g
Sugars43.1g25.2g
Fibre0.9g0.5g
Protein3.7g2.2g
Salt0.35g0.20g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

8 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

It's coffee cake not cookies and cream.

1 stars

This cake doesn't taste anything like cookies and cream. To the point that nobody knew it was cookies and creams at our party and everyone commented on the coffee cake.

Weird tasting unpleasant frosting

1 stars

Frosting was horrible and had a weird coffee taste and nothing like cookies and cream. Such a shame as the actual sponge cake was lovely.

Great taste

5 stars

One of the best cakes we have had from Tesco.

This cake had no flavour. It did not taste of anyt

1 stars

This cake had no flavour. It did not taste of anything

Never again.

1 stars

Very dry topping with a strange taste. Best Before date was only 2 days beyond delivery date.

Avoid, dry and tasteless.

1 stars

Bought this cake for an easter treat and it was horrible, dry and tasteless, just over sweet and tasted nothing like cookies and cream, in fact it didn't taste much of anything. Total waste of money.

Yummy cake

5 stars

This is a lovely, tasty and light cake, everyone loved it. The icing is so soft and it's great value for money.

Very nice

3 stars

Very nice

