Tesco Cookies & Cream Cake

It's coffee cake not cookies and cream.
This cake doesn't taste anything like cookies and cream. To the point that nobody knew it was cookies and creams at our party and everyone commented on the coffee cake.
Weird tasting unpleasant frosting
Frosting was horrible and had a weird coffee taste and nothing like cookies and cream. Such a shame as the actual sponge cake was lovely.
Great taste
One of the best cakes we have had from Tesco.
This cake had no flavour. It did not taste of anything
Never again.
Very dry topping with a strange taste. Best Before date was only 2 days beyond delivery date.
Avoid, dry and tasteless.
Bought this cake for an easter treat and it was horrible, dry and tasteless, just over sweet and tasted nothing like cookies and cream, in fact it didn't taste much of anything. Total waste of money.
Yummy cake
This is a lovely, tasty and light cake, everyone loved it. The icing is so soft and it's great value for money.
Very nice
Very nice