Marvel Spiderman Nut Free Cake

Product Description
- Sponge filled with raspberry jam and sweet filling, covered with soft icing and edible decorations.
- © Marvel
- Nut free
- H.V.O. free
- Hand decorated
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Palm Oil, Raspberry Concentrate, Humectant (Glycerine), Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Palm Stearin, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diacetyltartaric Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Acacia Gum, Soya Lecithin, Modified Cellulose, Sunflower Lecithin), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Flavouring, Colours (Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Vegetable Carbon, Anthocyanins, Beta Carotene), Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrate (Spirulina), Sweet Filling 10%, Raspberry Jam 6%
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack
Preparation and Usage
- Care, Serving
- Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
Number of uses
This cake provides approx 14 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Remember small children can choke on hard confectionary.
Recycling info
Window. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
- 73 Bothwell Road,
- Hamilton,
- South Lanarkshire,
- ML3 0DW.
Return to
- When writing please quote the Best Before details.
- enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
- Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
- 73 Bothwell Road,
- Hamilton,
- South Lanarkshire,
- ML3 0DW.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Approx. per 1/20th (41g)
|Energy
|1646kJ
|674kJ
|-
|391kcal
|160kcal
|Fat
|12.0g
|4.9g
|of which saturates
|3.0g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|68.2g
|28.0g
|of which sugars
|51.5g
|21.1g
|Protein
|2.3g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.32g
|0.13g
Safety information
Remember small children can choke on hard confectionary.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.