Tesco Finest Trillionaire Cake

The best celebration cake
This celebration cake is amazing and awesome, it was seriously delicious and extremely tasty, it didn’t disappoint, slightly smaller than expected, although it looked impressive, we will be buying this cake for everyone’s birthday now!
Very very dry
Awful cake, very very dry and has no taste. For a cake of that price I expected better quality. Don't waste your money.
Delicious
OMG this cake is delicious truly delicious, this is my family’s go to celebration cake, at a fantastic price, you won’t be disappointed.
This is a cake lovers dream!
This is a cake lovers dream! Absolutely terrific cake. It was in our Tesco.com shop that was delivered on Tuesday for my birthday on Thursday, but here we are on Wednesday and I have already had 3 slices! Thanks Tesco!
Omg, soooo good!
Omg, we all loved it for my son's birthday. My brother now wants it for his and now I want it for mine.... It's soooooo good!
Save yourself £15
Simply awful. Dry, stale, overly sweet and flavourless.
Dry and sickly
Cake was dry without any flavour but then this was masked by a very thick lining of sickly sweet icing that had a strange flavour . If you've tried American chocolate it is similar