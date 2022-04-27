We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Trillionaire Cake

3.4(7)Write a review
Tesco Finest Trillionaire Cake
£ 16.00
£16.00/each

Per 76g

Energy
1469kJ
351kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
18.2g

high

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
11.5g

high

58%of the reference intake
Sugars
34.1g

high

38%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1932kJ / 462kcal

Product Description

  • Caramel and brownie cake filled and covered with dark chocolate ganache, decorated with caramel flavour buttercream, chocolate ganache, toffee sauce, and edible decorations.
  • This indulgent cake has a rich chocolate brownie at its centre, sandwiched between layers of butter enriched caramel sponge. Filled with a toffee soak, chocolate ganache, sweet toffee sauce and chocolate honeycomb pieces. Coated in velvety soft caramel flavoured buttercream with a chocolate ganache ombre finish. Hand decorated with chocolate shards, and a chocolate sauce drizzle.
  • Rich chocolate brownie, sandwiched between layers of caramel sponge. Filled with a toffee soak, chocolate ganache and sweet toffee sauce. Coated in caramel flavour buttercream with a chocolate ganache ombre finish.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Toffee Sauce [Golden Syrup, Sugar, Dark Brown Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Milk Sugar), Butter (Milk), Water, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Caramelised Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Single Cream (Milk), Golden Syrup, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dried Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Colours (Plain Caramel, Iron Oxide), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Condensed Skimmed Milk [Skimmed Milk, Sugar], Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide), Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Honey.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep upright. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Base. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 76g
Energy1932kJ / 462kcal1469kJ / 351kcal
Fat24.0g18.2g
Saturates15.1g11.5g
Carbohydrate57.5g43.7g
Sugars44.9g34.1g
Fibre0.5g0.4g
Protein3.7g2.8g
Salt0.26g0.19g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

The best celebration cake

5 stars

This celebration cake is amazing and awesome, it was seriously delicious and extremely tasty, it didn’t disappoint, slightly smaller than expected, although it looked impressive, we will be buying this cake for everyone’s birthday now!

Very very dry

1 stars

Awful cake, very very dry and has no taste. For a cake of that price I expected better quality. Don't waste your money.

Delicious

5 stars

OMG this cake is delicious truly delicious, this is my family’s go to celebration cake, at a fantastic price, you won’t be disappointed.

This is a cake lovers dream!

5 stars

This is a cake lovers dream! Absolutely terrific cake. It was in our Tesco.com shop that was delivered on Tuesday for my birthday on Thursday, but here we are on Wednesday and I have already had 3 slices! Thanks Tesco!

Omg, soooo good!

5 stars

Omg, we all loved it for my son's birthday. My brother now wants it for his and now I want it for mine.... It's soooooo good!

Save yourself £15

1 stars

Simply awful. Dry, stale, overly sweet and flavourless.

Dry and sickly

2 stars

Cake was dry without any flavour but then this was masked by a very thick lining of sickly sweet icing that had a strange flavour . If you've tried American chocolate it is similar

