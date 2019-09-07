By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Celebration Cake

2(1)Write a review
Tesco Celebration Cake
£ 8.50
£8.50/each
1/16 of a cake
  • Energy1022kJ 243kcal
    12%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars33.6g
    37%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1643kJ / 390kcal

Product Description

  • Madeira sponge cake filled with buttercream and raspberry jam, covered in soft icing and finished with sugar decorations.
  • MADE WITH BUTTERCREAM Sponge filled with buttercream and fruity jam for a sweet, soft cake
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Raspberry Jam (7%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Concentrate, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins)], Water, Butter (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Tapioca Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Acacia Gum, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Salt, Citric Acid, Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Titanium Dioxide, Riboflavin, Paprika Extract, Anthocyanins, Iron Oxide), Dried Egg White, Spirulina Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and ribbon before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/16 of a cake (62g)
Energy1643kJ / 390kcal1022kJ / 243kcal
Fat11.3g7.0g
Saturates2.1g1.3g
Carbohydrate68.8g42.8g
Sugars53.9g33.6g
Fibre0.9g0.6g
Protein2.8g1.7g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing

2 stars

It's an okay tasting cake. I really couldn't taste any buttercream just the jam, and it certainly not a maderia cake. A maderia cake is a dense cake where as this cake is more of an airy cake. Disappointed. Won't buy again.

