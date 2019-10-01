By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Large Chocolate Celeb Cake Each

4(2)Write a review
£ 8.50
Each slice
  • Energy1218kJ 291kcal
    15%
  • Fat16.0g
    23%
  • Saturates7.6g
    38%
  • Sugars24.1g
    27%
  • Salt0.16g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1933kJ / 462kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge cake, filled and covered with chocolate ganache buttercream, topped with chocolate decorations and buttercream piping.
  • HAND DECORATED Filled and covered with chocolate ganache buttercream for a rich cake.
  • HAND DECORATED Filled and covered with chocolate ganache buttercream for a rich cake.

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate Ganache Buttercream (29%), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Chocolate Decorations (9%), Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Butter (Milk), Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Dried Egg White, Dried Glucose Syrup, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide).


Chocolate Ganache Buttercream contains: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Double Cream (Milk), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Cocoa Butter, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.


Chocolate Decorations contain: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown.Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and plastic collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled Collar. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Slice (63g)
Energy1933kJ / 462kcal1218kJ / 291kcal
Fat25.4g16.0g
Saturates12.0g7.6g
Carbohydrate53.4g33.6g
Sugars38.3g24.1g
Fibre1.7g1.1g
Protein4.2g2.6g
Salt0.25g0.16g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice

5 stars

Everyone said this had been the best shop bought chocolate cake they had had.

not bad taste, but quite dry :(

3 stars

