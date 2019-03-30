Tesco Small Chocolate Celeb Cake Each

Disappointing
Dry, poor quality. Disappointing for the price.
INGREDIENTS LIST: Chocolate Ganache Buttercream (34%), Sugar, Chocolate Decorations (13%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Water, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dried Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Dried Egg White, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide).
Chocolate Ganache Buttercream contains: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Double Cream (Milk), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Cocoa Butter, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Chocolate Decorations contains: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze, use within 2 days. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Remove outer packaging and plastic collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|One-eighth of a cake (61g)
|Energy
|1931kJ / 462kcal
|1178kJ / 282kcal
|Fat
|25.5g
|15.6g
|Saturates
|10.9g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|51.9g
|31.7g
|Sugars
|38.2g
|23.3g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.3g
|Protein
|5.2g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
