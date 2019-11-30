Tesco Triple Layer Chocolate Cake Each

Chocolate cake heaven
This was absolutely delicious but very rich and so was enjoyed by very many people! I'm intending to have it as a replacement for Christmas pudding this year! Yum!
It wasn’t nice at all please go to makro and buy yourself a chocolate fudge cake for the same price.Better quality, lesson learnt no more buying supermarket cakes.Its going to waste..
The Best Choccy Cake, seriously .. :D
This is the best chocolate cake ever, Soo fresh, the sponge is just the nicest. and the chocolate cream in the middle and around the outside is delish, I buy this triple layer birthday cake for all my kids birthday cos its great value, you can cut the slices a bit thinner cos its a 3 layered cake and they wont have any other cake.. well done Tescos yummy spongy choccy cake, worth every penny....
Delicious cake, well worth the money. We had it as an adult's birthday cake.
Very Chocolatey and attractive to look at.
A good quality chocolate cake used for Easter Sunday afternoon tea .
Bought this for my birthday so I did not have to make my own cake! This is a very good cake, rich, moist and a chocolate lovers dream! The only problem is when you cut into it all of the loose chocolate pieces on top of the cake fall off all over the place. Would I buy it again? Yes!