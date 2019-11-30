By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Triple Layer Chocolate Cake Each

4.5(6)Write a review
£ 12.00
£12.00/each
76g of cake
  • Energy1429kJ 342kcal
    17%
  • Fat17.9g
    26%
  • Saturates7.2g
    36%
  • Sugars26.4g
    29%
  • Salt0.20g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1881kJ / 450kcal

Product Description

  • Three layers of chocolate sponge cake, filled and covered with chocolate ganache buttercream, topped with chocolate decorations.
  • CHOCOLATE BUTTERCREAM Layered sponge with buttercream for an intense, chocolatey cake
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chocolate Ganache Buttercream (31%), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Chocolate Decorations (10%), Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dried Egg White, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Dried Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Citric Acid.

Chocolate Ganache Buttercream contains: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Double Cream (Milk), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Chocolate Decorations contain: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and plastic collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

24 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled Collar. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g76g of cake
Energy1881kJ / 450kcal1429kJ / 342kcal
Fat23.6g17.9g
Saturates9.5g7.2g
Carbohydrate52.7g40.1g
Sugars34.8g26.4g
Fibre2.9g2.2g
Protein5.2g4.0g
Salt0.26g0.20g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Chocolate cake heaven

5 stars

This was absolutely delicious but very rich and so was enjoyed by very many people! I'm intending to have it as a replacement for Christmas pudding this year! Yum!

It wasn’t nice at all please go to makro and buy y

2 stars

It wasn’t nice at all please go to makro and buy yourself a chocolate fudge cake for the same price.Better quality, lesson learnt no more buying supermarket cakes.Its going to waste..

The Best Choccy Cake, seriously .. :D

5 stars

This is the best chocolate cake ever, Soo fresh, the sponge is just the nicest. and the chocolate cream in the middle and around the outside is delish, I buy this triple layer birthday cake for all my kids birthday cos its great value, you can cut the slices a bit thinner cos its a 3 layered cake and they wont have any other cake.. well done Tescos yummy spongy choccy cake, worth every penny....

Delicious cake, well worth the money. We had it a

5 stars

Delicious cake, well worth the money. We had it as an adult's birthday cake.

Very Chocolatey and attractive to look at.

5 stars

A good quality chocolate cake used for Easter Sunday afternoon tea .

Bought this for my birthday so I did not have to m

4 stars

Bought this for my birthday so I did not have to make my own cake! This is a very good cake, rich, moist and a chocolate lovers dream! The only problem is when you cut into it all of the loose chocolate pieces on top of the cake fall off all over the place. Would I buy it again? Yes!

