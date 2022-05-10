We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Half & Half Cake

Write a review
Tesco Half & Half Cake

Per 65g

Energy
1212kJ
290kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
14.5g

high

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.7g

high

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
28.0g

high

31%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1865kJ / 445kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour and chocolate sponges, filled and covered with buttercream and chocolate flavoured buttercream, topped with edible decorations.
  • MADE WITH BUTTERCREAM Vanilla or chocolate, what's your favourite flavour?

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Buttercream (19%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Tartaric Acid)], Sugar, Chocolate Flavoured Buttercream (18%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Tartaric Acid)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Cocoa Butter, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Wheat Starch, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Flour, Barley Malt Extract, Glazing Agents (Acacia Gum, Shellac), Milk Fat, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Palm Stearin, Salt, Palm Oil, Dried Egg White, Milk Proteins, Honey.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Not suitable for home freezing.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and collar. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts. Our cake is decorated by hand with soft icing to add a touch of individuality to a special occasion.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle Collar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 65g
Energy1865kJ / 445kcal1212kJ / 290kcal
Fat22.3g14.5g
Saturates8.8g5.7g
Carbohydrate56.9g37.0g
Sugars43.0g28.0g
Fibre0.9g0.6g
Protein3.9g2.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
7 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Very dissapointed

1 stars

Bought as a birthday cake / gift for a grown up son. It was very dissapointing, the chocolate was as he said the "cheap tasteless stuff that doesn`t melt in your mouth" and the cake wasn`t very nice. He took it into work and left it in the canteen as even our 2yr old grandaughter didn`t like it. Expensive at the price.

Don’t waste your money

1 stars

Unfortunately had to give one star ! This cake was super dry, hardly any buttercream and didn’t taste of anything. It wasn’t cheap and expected a lot more. It was bought for a birthday so a huge let down. No one ate it ! So a total waste of money. Will have to throw away as guess I won’t get a refund !!

Best cake ever

5 stars

Had this cake twice now and it is the loveliest cake ever so moist and gives you choice of plain cake or chocolate cake

the chocolate part was lovely, not sure what happ

3 stars

the chocolate part was lovely, not sure what happened to the other part but it was too dry and tasted stale, no flavour really disappointed, no one liked it. sliced into 12 good size pieces. cake was lovely to look at & had 2 week expiry date. i wouldn't recommend it.

Gorgeous

5 stars

Brought for a Birthday ,The cake was absolutely gorgeous the half white and half chocolate was so different , every body loved it , would highly recommend. great idea thankyou.

Too Dry - Don’t Buy

1 stars

Tried on day of purchase for husband’s birthday. Looks good, large, but way too dry. I don’t recommend this.

Chocolate heaven!

5 stars

Very delicious, chocolaty and moisture celebration cake! Great idea for guests to chose their preference of slice. Thoroughly recommend.

