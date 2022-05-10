Tesco Half & Half Cake

Very dissapointed
Bought as a birthday cake / gift for a grown up son. It was very dissapointing, the chocolate was as he said the "cheap tasteless stuff that doesn`t melt in your mouth" and the cake wasn`t very nice. He took it into work and left it in the canteen as even our 2yr old grandaughter didn`t like it. Expensive at the price.
Don’t waste your money
Unfortunately had to give one star ! This cake was super dry, hardly any buttercream and didn’t taste of anything. It wasn’t cheap and expected a lot more. It was bought for a birthday so a huge let down. No one ate it ! So a total waste of money. Will have to throw away as guess I won’t get a refund !!
Best cake ever
Had this cake twice now and it is the loveliest cake ever so moist and gives you choice of plain cake or chocolate cake
the chocolate part was lovely, not sure what happ
the chocolate part was lovely, not sure what happened to the other part but it was too dry and tasted stale, no flavour really disappointed, no one liked it. sliced into 12 good size pieces. cake was lovely to look at & had 2 week expiry date. i wouldn't recommend it.
Gorgeous
Brought for a Birthday ,The cake was absolutely gorgeous the half white and half chocolate was so different , every body loved it , would highly recommend. great idea thankyou.
Too Dry - Don’t Buy
Tried on day of purchase for husband’s birthday. Looks good, large, but way too dry. I don’t recommend this.
Chocolate heaven!
Very delicious, chocolaty and moisture celebration cake! Great idea for guests to chose their preference of slice. Thoroughly recommend.