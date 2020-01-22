Street Kitchen Kung Pao Chicken Meal Kit 255G

Yummy!
Of all the "cook it yourself" packs I think this is the most delicious - and very easy to make!
Used skinless thighs, 1 carrot sliced thinly, 1 red pepper, 2 stalks of celery & a bunch of spring onions. Added toasted cashews at the end. Absolutely delicious, will definitely be making again. Great quality product.
It’s a bit pricey for what it is but it makes the most delicious stir fry! I leave the chicken in the paste for at least 2 hours, then stir fry along with my veggies and noodles, add the sauce and tada!