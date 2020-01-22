By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Street Kitchen Kung Pao Chicken Meal Kit 255G

5(3)Write a review
Street Kitchen Kung Pao Chicken Meal Kit 255G
£ 1.45
£0.57/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Kung Pao Chicken Kit
  • A blend of luscious flavours will zing across the pan with your Kung Pao stir fry. You will be out of the kitchen and to the table in three easy steps and about 20 minutes.
  • There's a story to the Kung Pao. Right. Like there's always a story, and depending on who's telling it you may want to find out more. At it's essence is a simple dish of chicken, chillies and nuts tossed through a sauce so deeply delicious that it has grown beyond its 19th Century Sichuan roots and the Qing Dynasty official who graces its name.
  • Like any story there are variations and embellishments, and haggling over whose is truly the best. So if you can't beat them you should join them and make the Kung Pao story your own. All we suggest is that you start with your favourite ingredients and cook with joy!
  • Authentic food styles grow progressively from the spaces where people gather and share: on the streets, at markets and in community. The subtle variation on a particular dish celebrates the creativity and individuality of those who love to cook with passion. We see this everywhere.
  • With Street Kitchen we have gathered the essence of real street cuisines and packaged each one in a way that invites you to bring your distinctive style to our range of products. We only ask that you cook with joy!
  • Chilli rating - medium - 1
  • Whole spices rich flavour
  • All natural
  • Serves 3-4 in 20 mins
  • Pack size: 255G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Garlic, Ginger, Sugar, Soy Sauce [Soybeans, Wheat, Water, Salt], White Vinegar, Spices, Corn Starch, Sesame Oil, Salt, Vegetable Powders, Red Chilli Puree, Natural Colours (Paprika Oleoresin, Caramel I), Food Acid (Citric Acid), Black Bean Powder, Vegetable Gum (Xanthan)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store unopened in a cool dry location

Produce of

Product of India

Preparation and Usage

  • You Will Need:
  • 500g Diced Chicken Pieces
  • 1/2 Red Pepper, Diced
  • 1/2 Bunch Spring Onions, Chopped
  • 500g (2 Cups) Cooked Jasmine Rice
  • 50g Peanuts (optional)
  • Cooking Instructions:
  • 1. Coat: Mix Ginger & Garlic paste through chicken pieces and set aside while you prepare your vegetables.
  • 2. Sear: Add chicken to a hot well-oiled wok and fry for 2 minutes or until seared. Add vegetables and Kung Pao spices and stir fry for a further minute.
  • 3. Simmer: Add cooking sauce to wok, stir contents, reduce heat to low and simmer until meat is fully cooked (approx. 20 minutes). Serve immediately on a bed of Jasmine rice.
  • Chefs Suggestion
  • As an alternative replace peanuts with roasted cashew nuts, serve with fried rice and stir fried leafy vegetables of your choice.

Number of uses

Servings per package: 4, Serving size: 64 g

Importer address

  • Worldwide Food Associates,
  • Unit 2D Dovecote Court,
  • Stanley Grange Business Village,
  • Merseyside,
  • L34 4AR.

Return to

  • Worldwide Food Associates,
  • Unit 2D Dovecote Court,
  • Stanley Grange Business Village,
  • Merseyside,
  • L34 4AR.
  • Email: ericwooda@wwfa.co.uk
  • Phone: 0151 2143075

Net Contents

255g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving
Energy 330kJ / 79 kcal211kJ / 50 kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 18g12g
of which sugars 17g11g
Protein 1.5g1.0g
Salt 1.2g0.8g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy!

5 stars

Of all the "cook it yourself" packs I think this is the most delicious - and very easy to make!

Used skinless thighs, 1 carrot sliced thinly, 1 re

5 stars

Used skinless thighs, 1 carrot sliced thinly, 1 red pepper, 2 stalks of celery & a bunch of spring onions. Added toasted cashews at the end. Absolutely delicious, will definitely be making again. Great quality product.

It’s a bit pricey for what it is but it makes the

5 stars

It’s a bit pricey for what it is but it makes the most delicious stir fry! I leave the chicken in the paste for at least 2 hours, then stir fry along with my veggies and noodles, add the sauce and tada!

Usually bought next

Street Kitchen Malaysian Satay Chicken Meal Kit 255G

£ 1.45
£5.69/kg

Offer

Street Kitchen Korean Bulgogi Meal Kit

£ 1.45
£0.57/100g

Offer

Street Kitchen Japan Teriyaki Meal Kit 255G

£ 1.45
£5.69/kg

Offer

Tesco British Diced Chicken Breast 650G

£ 3.80
£5.85/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here