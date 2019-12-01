Old Elpaso Smoky Bbq Fajitadinner Kit Family Pack 750G

Family favourite
A firm favourite! Plenty or tortillas ... lovely sticky sweet bbq smokey flavour . Will buy again
Great idea for a larger family
Great kit for a family meal, especially when you have a larger family, reasonably priced too, and handy to keep in the cupboard.
Great for families
My family love having fajitas for dinner and the old el pass is a great flavour. This family pack give the extra wraps etc needed for the family with growing kids who eat as much as the adults!
Easy to cook with and great with loads of veg
Easy to cook with and great with loads of veg
Pretty good!
Instructions clear and easy, just follow them. You do need to buy other ingredients (chicken, peppers etc.). This is just the wraps and sauces/flavouring. If it's not on offer it might be cheaper to buy the tortillas separately. Tastes pretty good and makes the house smell delicious for a while.
Great tasting dinner
Great tasting sauce, quality wraps and just the right spice level for the whole family to enjoy.
Bigger family size with same great flavour
Our family love this fajita kit but I usually have to buy extra tortillas as there are not enough in the standard kit. This is an ideal size for our family of 6 and with the same wonderful flavour.
Love the family pack as a better deal than the usu
Love the family pack as a better deal than the usual 2 small packs, huge family favourite, tastes good and the el pass range makes Mexican night a breeze
Lovely flavour and as it’s a family box, you get 1
Lovely flavour and as it’s a family box, you get 12 tortillas instead of the normal 8!
Fun and tasty!
Great for a fun, home made dinner with the family. Kids enjoyed helping and it tasted great! Would definitely buy again.