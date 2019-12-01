By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Old Elpaso Smoky Bbq Fajitadinner Kit Family Pack 750G

4.5(34)Write a review
£ 3.80
£5.07/kg
Each fajita (63g) (tortilla, salsa and seasoning mix as sold) contains:
  • Energy592 kJ 140 kcal
    7%
  • Fat2.3 g
    3%
  • Saturates0.5 g
    2%
  • Sugars3.9 g
    4%
  • Salt1.28 g
    21%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 947 kJ / 224 kcal

Product Description

  • 12 Soft flour tortillas, 1 Thick 'n' Chunky Tomato topping salsa, 1 Seasoning mix for BBQ Fajitas.
  • Our Seasoning Mix for Smoky BBQ Fajitas is a unique blend of cayenne pepper, garlic and ginger - all you have to do is add the chicken, crunchy peppers and onions and sizzle away. With this Big Family Pack there's more than enough to go round so dish up the soft warm tortillas and Thick 'n' Chunky Salsa and let everyone dig in!
  • Tortillas: Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Preservative free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

Super Soft Flour Tortillas (65%): Wheat Flour, Water, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower Oil), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates), Salt, Salsa for Topping (29%): Chopped Tomatoes (64%), Onions (17%), Green Peppers (11%), Tomato Paste, Salt, Vinegar, Sugar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Chili Pepper (0.4%), Garlic Powder, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Modified Corn Starch, Seasoning Mix (6%): Sugar, Dehydrated Vegetables (Onion, Garlic), Salt, Hydrolysed Soy Protein, Spices (Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger) (6%), Smoke Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Colour (Plain Caramel)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Contains 12 portions

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,

Return to

  • For any queries or advice on our products, you can contact us on:
  • 0800 591 223(UK)
  • 1800 535 115(ROI)
  • www.oldelpaso.co.uk
Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach fajita (63g) (tortilla, salsa and seasoning mix as sold):%* (63g)
Energy 947 kJ / 224 kcal592 kJ / 140 kcal7 %
Fat 3.6 g2.3 g3 %
of which saturates 0.8 g0.5 g2 %
Carbohydrate 40.3 g25.2 g10 %
of which sugars 6.2 g3.9 g4 %
Fibre 1.8 g1.1 g-
Protein 6.7 g4.2 g8 %
Salt 2.04 g1.28 g21 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains 12 portions---

34 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Family favourite

5 stars

A firm favourite! Plenty or tortillas ... lovely sticky sweet bbq smokey flavour . Will buy again

Great idea for a larger family

4 stars

Great kit for a family meal, especially when you have a larger family, reasonably priced too, and handy to keep in the cupboard.

Great for families

4 stars

My family love having fajitas for dinner and the old el pass is a great flavour. This family pack give the extra wraps etc needed for the family with growing kids who eat as much as the adults!

Easy to cook with and great with loads of veg

5 stars

Easy to cook with and great with loads of veg

Pretty good!

5 stars

Instructions clear and easy, just follow them. You do need to buy other ingredients (chicken, peppers etc.). This is just the wraps and sauces/flavouring. If it's not on offer it might be cheaper to buy the tortillas separately. Tastes pretty good and makes the house smell delicious for a while.

Great tasting dinner

5 stars

Great tasting sauce, quality wraps and just the right spice level for the whole family to enjoy.

Bigger family size with same great flavour

5 stars

Our family love this fajita kit but I usually have to buy extra tortillas as there are not enough in the standard kit. This is an ideal size for our family of 6 and with the same wonderful flavour.

Love the family pack as a better deal than the usu

4 stars

Love the family pack as a better deal than the usual 2 small packs, huge family favourite, tastes good and the el pass range makes Mexican night a breeze

Lovely flavour and as it’s a family box, you get 1

5 stars

Lovely flavour and as it’s a family box, you get 12 tortillas instead of the normal 8!

Fun and tasty!

5 stars

Great for a fun, home made dinner with the family. Kids enjoyed helping and it tasted great! Would definitely buy again.

1-10 of 34 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

