The Spice Tailor Classic Tarka Daal 400G

image 1 of The Spice Tailor Classic Tarka Daal 400G
£ 2.90
£0.73/100g

Product Description

  • A Mix of Cooked Red Lentils and Bengal Gram, Mild Spices, Tomatoes and Garlic, in Individual Pouches.
  • Discover quick, easy recipe ideas and more about our products at www.thespicetailor.com
  • Find us on Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube
  • Probably India's favourite daal, this delicious homely, healthy dish is made with yellow mung lentils, Bengal gram, fresh ginger, garlic, onion, tomatoes and simple spices. Create a fresh home-cooked taste in minutes.
  • No other ingredients required!
  • Daal is a staple of any Indian home. It's our soul food and superfood rolled into one - comforting but packed with nutrients, fresh flavours and delicious spices. But a good daal takes time to soak, spice and cook, and we don't all have the time. So rather than miss out, we've done the work for you.
  • Our authentic tarka daal, comes from the North and is ready in just five minutes. We've soaked, chopped, prepped and cooked the main elements so you can simply fry the spices, add the tarka sauce and lentils, heat and eat.
  • Made with split yellow mung lentils, Bengal gram, root ginger, garlic, tangy tomatoes and a tailored blend of whole spices, this supercharged vegetarian curry is perfect with fluffy rice, piping hot naan, or as part of a larger feast.
  • Be warned... it's addictive!
  • Anjum x
  • Inside
  • Whole spices, cooked lentils and spiced tarka sauce
  • Nutty, garlicky & comforting
  • 3 simple steps
  • 5 mins
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • No artificial preservatives, colourings or flavourings!
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Bengal Gram (13.5%), Tomatoes, Red Lentils (8.5%), Onions, Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Salt, Spices, Ginger Paste, Cumin Seeds, Turmeric Powder, Mustard Seed

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Sesame, Peanuts, Celery, Sulphites, Gluten & Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened refrigerate and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced and packaged in India

Preparation and Usage

  • It's so Simple
  • 1. Fry the whole spices in 1-2 tsp of hot oil (or ghee) until sizzling
  • 2. Stir in the tarka sauce (the small pouch) and bring to a simmer
  • 3. Add the lentils and 4-5 tbsp water, bring to a simmer… then serve!
  • Tailor to Taste
  • Our daal is perfect as it is. Having said that you can tailor it to suit your mood and tastes:
  • Fry ½ sliced onion in the hot oil for added sweetness
  • Add 2 pierced whole green chillies in with the spices for added flavour
  • Stir in 1-2 large handfuls of shredded spinach as the daal simmers
  • For special occasions, add a knob of butter and garnish with crispy onions
  • Use leftovers to make into lentil parathas (see website)
  • Served with rice, smoked mackerel and boiled eggs for a quick take on kedgeree
  • Serve as a main course or as a side.
  • Not suitable for microwave use.

Number of uses

2-3 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Horton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.

Return to

  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Horton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.
  • Call us on 0844 870 9184
  • www.thespicetailor.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 133g (Serves 3)Per 200g (Serves 2)Per 100g
Energy 559kJ/841kJ/421kJ/
-133kcal201kcal100kcal
Fat 4.2g6.3g3.1g
of which Saturates 0.4g0.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate 14g22g11g
of which sugars 1.6g2.4g1.2g
Fibre 4.8g7.2g3.6g
Protein 7.2g11g5.4g
Salt 1.2g1.7g0.87g

Safety information

Safety information

DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING.

