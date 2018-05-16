Old El Paso Mild Smoky Bbq Tortilla Pockets Kit 380G

Each tortilla pocket (47g) (tortilla, salsa and seasoning mix as sold) contains:
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1005 kJ / 239 kcal
Product Description
- 8 Wheat flour tortillas pockets, 1 Tomato topping salsa, 1 Seasoning mix for BBQ tortilla pockets.
- Find More Recipes Online: www.oldelpaso.co.uk
- This Tortilla Pockets Fajita Kit contains 8 tortilla with a bottom, 1 mild salsa topping and 1 smoky BBQ spice mix
- Just add chicken, onion, peppers and avocado for a fiesta that's ready in 20 minutes. Serves 4 amigos.
- A mess-free kit, including all Mexican ingredients you need and soft tortillas, with a bottom!
- Old El Paso Tortilla Pockets Kit is suitable for vegans and is preservative free
- Turn up the flavour of your favourite Mexican food with this and other Old El Paso products
- Tortillas: Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Board - Recycle
- No Mess!
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Preservative Free
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
Flour Tortillas (59%): Wheat Flour (62%), Water, Sunflower Oil (9%), Stabiliser (Glycerol), Wheat Gluten, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Salsa for Topping (33%): Chopped Tomatoes (51%), Water, Tomato Paste (10%), Modified Corn Starch, Dried Onions, Salt, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Green Chili Pepper, Paprika, Onion Powder, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Garlic Powder, Seasoning Mix (8%): Sugar, Onion Powder (13%), Salt, Hydrolysed Soy Protein, Spices (Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger) (6%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Smoke Flavouring, Natural Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic Powder, Anti-Caking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before date see bottom of the pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Fill it your way!
- Layer Tortilla Pockets with chicken, veggies, salsa, and fresh toppings of your choice
- Pre-mix ingredients together and spoon into Tortilla Pockets
- Suggested toppings:
- Lettuce, Cherry tomatoes, Avocado, Grated cheese
- Also great for:
- Breakfast, lunch, on-the-go
Number of uses
Contains 8 portions
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Made for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363 Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
Return to
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363 Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
- For any queries or advice on our products, you can contact us on:
- 0800 591 223 (UK)
- 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- www.oldelpaso.co.uk
Net Contents
380g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each tortilla pocket (47g) (tortilla, salsa and seasoning mix as sold):
|%* (47g)
|Energy
|1005 kJ / 239 kcal
|478 kJ / 113 kcal
|6%
|Fat
|6.6 g
|3.1 g
|4%
|of which saturates
|0.9 g
|0.4 g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|37.7 g
|17.9 g
|7%
|of which sugars
|7.4 g
|3.5 g
|4%
|Fibre
|1.6 g
|0.8 g
|-
|Protein
|6.4 g
|3.0 g
|6%
|Salt
|2.50 g
|1.19 g
|20%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
