Oldelpaso Cheesy Baked Enchilada Dinner Kit 663G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 773 kJ / 183 kcal
Product Description
- 8 Soft Corn and Wheat Tortillas, 1 Tomato cooking sauce, 1 Seasoning Mix for Enchiladas.
- Tortillas: Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Preservative free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 663g
Information
Ingredients
Super Soft Corn and Wheat Tortillas (51%): Corn Flour (36%), Wheat Flour (29%), Water, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Wheat Gluten, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower Oil), Dextrose, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cooking Sauce (45%): Water, Tomato Paste (49%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Seasoning Mix (4%): Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast), Spices (Chilli Pepper, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin, Black Pepper) (25%), Salt, Wheat Flour, Dehydrated Vegetables (Onion, Garlic), Dextrose, Cane Sugar, Spice Extract (Paprika), Herb (Oregano)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Contains 8 portions
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
Return to
- For any queries or advice on our products, you can contact us on:
- 0800 591 223(UK)
- 1800 535 115(ROI)
- www.oldelpaso.co.uk
Net Contents
663g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each enchilada (83g) (tortilla, sauce and seasoning mix as sold):
|%* (83g)
|Energy
|773 kJ / 183 kcal
|640 kJ / 152 kcal
|8%
|Fat
|2.9 g
|2.4 g
|3%
|of which saturates
|0.4 g
|0.3 g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|32.0 g
|26.5 g
|10%
|of which sugars
|5.5 g
|4.6 g
|5%
|Fibre
|3.2 g
|2.7 g
|-
|Protein
|5.6 g
|4.6 g
|9%
|Salt
|1.13 g
|0.94 g
|16%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 8 portions
|-
|-
|-
