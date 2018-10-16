By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

The Spice Tailor Original Tikka Masala 300G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of The Spice Tailor Original Tikka Masala 300G
£ 2.90
£0.97/100g

Product Description

  • A mild and creamy tomato curry sauce with onion, mixed herbs and spices in individual pouches.
  • To watch Anjum create a selection of recipes, visit our cookbook at www.thespicetailor.com
  • Online Inspiration
  • Visit our website for The Spice Tailor's online kitchen, where you'll find more exciting recipes using this sauce, as well as recipes using other products from our range. We have an Original Tikka Masala recipe to suit all tastes, such as:
  • Chicken tikka pizza with a herby 'cream'
  • Prawn karahi
  • Warm spicy chicken baguette
  • Ricotta-stuffed aubegines in creamy tomato sauce
  • We've spent time carefully creating this delicious, simple and versatile collection to suit all tastes.
  • Stay up to date by visiting our website or following The Spice Tailor or Anjum Anand on: Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube
  • A mild creamy tomato sauce that is delicious with chicken, seafood, lamb and everything!
  • The Original Tikka Masala layers sweet tomatoes, warming garlic and fragrant ginger with fenugreek and gentle spices to create a delicious, complex and colourful dish.
  • The Spice Tailor range is truly versatile. Simply take your pick from the bits to buy, add the specially selected spices, stir in the sauce and you have a fresh, authentic Indian meal in just 10 minutes!
  • Anjum x
  • The Spice Mix
  • Fenugreek for savoury aroma
  • Black cardamom for smoky depth
  • Green cardamom for freshness
  • Clove for pungent sweetness
  • Cassia for sweet warmth
  • Whole red chilli for clean heat
  • Sauce Facts
  • Tikka Masala is thought to be a British invention, but its true origins are firmly rooted in India as the restaurant favourite, butter chicken.
  • The chicken itself is normally marinated in a lovely spiced yoghurt base before being cooked to smoky perfection in a searing hot tandoor. It is then shredded and stirred into the masala.
  • The masala is a harmony of sweet, tart tomatoes and mellow spices with hints of garlic and ginger. It is loved by all Indians, and is known to be the king of all North Indian sauces.
  • Distinctive & bold
  • Serves 2-3 in 10 mins
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • No artificial preservatives, colourings or flavourings
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Onion (43%), Yoghurt (Milk), Tomato Paste (11%), Sunflower Oil, Water, Butter (Milk), Garlic, Ginger, Rice Flour, Whole Spices, Powdered Spices, Salt, Sugar, Cream (Milk) (1%), Ground Cashew Nuts

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Sesame, Peanuts, Celery, Sulphites, Gluten & Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened refrigerate and consume within 3 days. For Best Before: See Base.

Produce of

Produced and packaged in India

Preparation and Usage

  • 3 simple steps
  • Heat spices
  • Add fresh ingredients and base
  • Stir in sauce and simmer
  • Not suitable for microwave use.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Hourton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.

Return to

  • If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the batch number (BBE box). Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Helpline: 0844 870 9184
  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Hourton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.
  • www.thespicetailor.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 540kJ/130kcal
Fat 8.7g
of which saturates 2.3g
Carbohydrate 9.7g
of which sugars 7.0g
Fibre 1.8g
Protein 2.2g
Salt 1.0g

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

LOVE IT

5 stars

We don't eat out for curries anymore it's that good.

Usually bought next

Pataks Ready To Eat Plain Pappadums 8 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.25/each

Tesco Plain Pappadums 8Pk 64G

£ 1.40
£2.19/100g

Tesco 6 Mini Garlic & Coriander Naans

£ 1.15
£0.19/each

Tesco Finest 2 Garlic & Coriander Naan Breads

£ 1.50
£0.75/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here