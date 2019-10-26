The Spice Tailor Fiery Goan Hot Curry 300G

Delicious
Made this with FR chicken and rice. We thought it was delicious. However, as with all the Spice Tailors I've had, there isn't enough sauce when served with rice. It's hard to know what to use to increase the amount without affecting the taste. I used some tinned tomatoes and water with extra chilli flakes and garlic.
Lovely
Have just made my first one of these with chicken breast.I don't normally write reviews but,honestly,it was lovely.Just make sure you add the optional coconut-milk to round it off.Tried it before that addition, and it was a bit too fierce for me!
very good for a quick curry, the jars off Patak’
very good for a quick curry, the jars off Patak’s curry sauce are a bit bland,but if you fry 1 tbs garlic and ginger,with star anise,put jar of what ever pataks curry you like. test for heat,if to hot water down,then thicken with tomato tomato puree.