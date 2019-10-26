By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Spice Tailor Fiery Goan Hot Curry 300G

4.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of The Spice Tailor Fiery Goan Hot Curry 300G
£ 2.90
£0.97/100g

Product Description

  • Spicy tomato, onion and ginger curry sauce with mixed spices in individual pouches.
  • To watch Anjum create a selection of recipes, visit our cookbook at www.thespicetailor.com
  • Online Inspiration
  • Visit our website for The Spice Tailor's online kitchen, where you'll find more exciting recipes using this sauce, as well as recipes using other products from our range. We have a Fiery Goan Curry recipe to suit all tastes, such as:
  • Fiery pork curry
  • Spicy Goan pork filo empanadas
  • Spicy Goan mackerel
  • Delicious and spicy pork ribs
  • We've spent time carefully creating this delicious, simple and versatile collection to suit all tastes.
  • Stay up to date by visiting our website or following The Spice Tailor or Anjum Anand on: Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • A versatile Indian recipe, delicious with all meats, vegetables, seafood, paneer and eggs
  • The Spice Tailor range is truly versatile. Simply take your pick from the bits to buy, add the specially selected spices, stir in the sauce and you have a fresh, authentic Indian meal in just 10 minutes!
  • Our Fiery Goan Curry fuses mellow tomatoes, sweet onions, fragrant spices with definitive vinegar and fiery chillies to create a spicy, moreish curry with a firm Goan provenance.
  • The Spice Mix
  • Dried curry leaves for aromatic warmth
  • Clove for pungent sweetness
  • Black peppercorns for heat
  • Whole red chilli for clean heat
  • Sauce Facts
  • The Portuguese colonised Goa for 450 years and Goans soon became adept at harmonising their flavours with local ingredients. Many of the dishes we recognise today as Goan have a strong Portuguese influence. In fact, these sea-farers brought with them many of Goa's prized ingredients including chillies from South America.
  • Our Goan curry reflects the flavours and history of this lush Southern Indian state, with a special blend of spices tomatoes, vinegar and of course chillies; it is unapologetically Goan and delicious!
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Distinctive & intense
  • Serve 2-3 in 10 mins
  • No artificial preservatives, colourings or flavourings
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Onion (32%), Water, Tomato (16%), Sunflower Oil, Ginger (4%), Garlic, Salt, Red Chillies, Powdered Spices, Cumin Seeds, Fresh Curry Leaves, Sugar, Mustard Seeds, Vinegar, Whole Spices, Tamarind

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Sesame, Peanuts, Celery, Sulphites, Gluten & Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened refrigerate and consume within 3 days. For Best Before: See Base.

Produce of

Produced and packaged in India

Preparation and Usage

  • 3 simple steps
  • Heat spices
  • Add fresh ingredients and base
  • Stir in sauce and simmer
  • Not suitable for microwave use.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Hourton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.

Return to

  • If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the batch number (BBE box). Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Helpline: 0844 870 9184
  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Hourton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.
  • www.thespicetailor.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy772kJ/186kcal
Fat15g
of which saturates1.7g
Carbohydrate9.0g
of which sugars5.6g
Fibre2.6g
Protein1.9g
Salt1.9g

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Delicious

4 stars

Made this with FR chicken and rice. We thought it was delicious. However, as with all the Spice Tailors I've had, there isn't enough sauce when served with rice. It's hard to know what to use to increase the amount without affecting the taste. I used some tinned tomatoes and water with extra chilli flakes and garlic.

Lovely

5 stars

Have just made my first one of these with chicken breast.I don't normally write reviews but,honestly,it was lovely.Just make sure you add the optional coconut-milk to round it off.Tried it before that addition, and it was a bit too fierce for me!

very good for a quick curry, the jars off Patak’

5 stars

very good for a quick curry, the jars off Patak’s curry sauce are a bit bland,but if you fry 1 tbs garlic and ginger,with star anise,put jar of what ever pataks curry you like. test for heat,if to hot water down,then thicken with tomato tomato puree.

