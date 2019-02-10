By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Spice Tailor Butter Chicken Mild Curry 300G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of The Spice Tailor Butter Chicken Mild Curry 300G
Product Description

  • Creamy tomato, onion and cashew curry sauce with a creamy onion sauce base and mixed spices in individual pouches.
  • To watch Anjum create a selection of recipes, visit our cookbook at www.thespicetailor.com
  • Online Inspiration
  • Visit our website for The Spice Tailor's online kitchen, where you'll find more exciting recipes using this sauce, as well as recipes using other products from our range. We have a Classic Butter Chicken recipe to suit all tastes, such as:
  • Proper restaurant butter chicken with buttery naan
  • Mixed seafood curry
  • Pork and fennel seed meatballs
  • Paneer and spinach filled aubergines
  • We've spent time carefully creating this delicious, simple and versatile collection to suit all tastes.
  • Stay up to date by visiting our website or following The Spice Tailor or Anjum Anand on: Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube
  • A versatile Indian recipe great with chicken, seafood, paneer, vegetables and everything!
  • The Spice Tailor range is truly versatile. Simply take your pick from the bits to buy, add the specially selected spices, stir in the sauce and you have a fresh, authentic Indian meal in just 10 minutes!
  • Our Classic Butter Chicken layers tangy tomatoes, gentle spices, sweet onions and fragrant ginger to create a delicious curry worthy of its title as the King of Curries.
  • The Spice Mix
  • Fenugreek for savoury aroma
  • Whole red chilli for clean heat
  • Sauce Facts
  • Butter chicken is definitely India's favourite curry. It is said to have been conceived by Moti Mahal, one of the Delhi's oldest restaurants. It combines smoky moist tandoori chicken, stirred into a mildly-spiced creamy, tomato curry sauce, and finished off with a generous knob of creamy butter
  • It is still a restaurant dish but with The Spice Tailor's Classic Butter Chicken sauce it is now easy to cook and enjoy at home.
  • For the real restaurant experience, finish it off with a good knob of butter and serve with hot naan.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Rich & velvety
  • Serves 2-3 in 10 mins
  • No artificial preservatives, colourings or flavourings!
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomato Paste, Onions, Cream (Milk), Cashew Nuts, Butter (Milk) (4%), Ginger, Garlic, Salt, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Ground and Whole Spices

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Sesame, Peanuts, Celery, Sulphites, Gluten & Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened refrigerate and consume within 3 days. For Best Before: See Base.

Produce of

Produced and packed in India

Preparation and Usage

  • 3 simple steps
  • Heat spices
  • Add fresh ingredients and base
  • Stir in sauce and simmer
  • Not suitable for microwave use.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Hourton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.

  • If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the batch number (BBE box). Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Helpline: 0844 870 9184
Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy506 kJ/121kcal
Fat7.7g
of which saturates4.1g
Carbohydrate8.9g
of which sugars5.3g
Fibre1.7g
Protein3.3g
Salt1.6g

Safety information

DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING.

Simple to use.

5 stars

Looks complicated but isn’t. Great flavours.

