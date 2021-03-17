We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Old El Paso Tortilla Pockets Kit Mild 375G

3.9(31)Write a review
image 1 of Old El Paso Tortilla Pockets Kit Mild 375G
£ 4.00
£1.07/100g
Each tortilla pocket (47g) (tortilla, salsa and seasoning mix as sold) contains:
  • Energy467kJ 111kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.97g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 996 kJ / 237 kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Wheat Flour Tortillas Pockets / 1 Tomato topping salsa / 1 Seasoning mix for tortilla pockets.
  • Find more recipes online: www.oldelpaso.co.uk
  • Old El Paso Kits are a great way to create the ultimate Mexican meal experience
  • All Old El Paso Fajita, Enchilada or Burrito Kits are quick and easy - each kit contains wraps, salsa and a seasoning mix
  • Why not try our Old El Paso Smoky BBQ Fajita kit, its a winner for the whole family! Try our delicious Old El Paso Cheesy Baked Enchilada Kit or Beans & Chili Burrito kit!
  • Fill it your way! Layer Tortilla Pockets with cooked beef, salsa and fresh toppings of your choice. Pre-mix ingredients together and spoon into Tortilla Pockets.
  • Want to make it meat free? Why not swap out the chicken for some veggies!
  • Tortillas: Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • For UK only
  • Box - Recycle
  • Pouch - Don't Recycle
  • © General Mills
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • No Mess!
  • Also great for: Breakfast, lunch, on-the-go
  • Preservative Free
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 375G

Information

Ingredients

Flour Tortillas (60%): Wheat Flour (62%), Water, Sunflower Oil (9%), Stabiliser (Glycerol), Wheat Gluten, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Salsa for Topping (33%): Chopped Tomatoes (51%), Water, Tomato Paste (10%), Modified Corn Starch, Dried Onions, Salt, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Green Chili Pepper, Paprika, Onion Powder, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Garlic Powder, Seasoning Mix (7%): Spices (Paprika (20%), Cumin, Cayenne Pepper) (33%), Salt, Onion Powder (13%), Maltodextrin, Starch, Garlic Powder (8%), Oregano, Anti-Caking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate), Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract, Marjoram

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before date see bottom of the pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Just add:
  • 500g minced beef
  • 150ml water
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 small onion finely chopped
  • 1 Warm oil in frying pan over medium-high heat: add onion and cook until soft. Add beef, cook 4 minutes, mixing all the time. Stir in seasoning mix and water: bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered 10 minutes or until sauce thickens and smells yummy.
  • 2 Warm Tortilla Pockets:
  • Do not heat or microwave Tortilla Pockets in package.
  • Microwave: Heat on High (800W) 30 to 45 seconds using a microwave cover.
  • Oven: Wrap in foil. Heat for 6-8 minutes at 160°C (140°C fan-equipped ovens).
  • Keep covered until ready to use.
  • Fill it your way!
  • Layer Tortilla Pockets with cooked beef, salsa and fresh toppings of your choice.
  • Pre-mix ingredients together and spoon into Tortilla Pockets.
  • Suggested toppings:
  • Grated Cheese
  • Lettuce
  • Avocado
  • Cherry Tomatoes
  • Also great for:
  • Breakfast, Lunch, On-the-go

Number of uses

Contains 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.
  • For any queries or advice on our products, you can contact us on:
  • 0800 591 223 (UK)
  • 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • www.oldelpaso.co.uk

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gEach tortilla pocket (47g) (tortilla, salsa and seasoning mix as sold):%* (47g)
Energy 996 kJ / 237 kcal467 kJ / 111 kcal6%
Fat 7.0 g3.3 g5%
of which saturates 0.9 g0.4 g2%
Carbohydrate 35.6 g16.7 g6%
of which sugars 4.5 g2.1 g2%
Fibre 2.5 g1.2 g-
Protein 6.5 g3.0 g6%
Salt 2.08 g0.97 g16%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

31 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great idea

5 stars

Great idea as it's less messy than normal tortilla wraps and more fun to eat. Kids love it! A bit expensive but I buy when it's on special offer.

feel a little thick but tasty and easy to make

4 stars

feel a little thick but tasty and easy to make

Great tasty product

4 stars

Very tasty and great with mince beef. My kids loved them especially as no fillings fell out the bottom while they were trying to eat them.

All the taste, none of the mess!

4 stars

These are an ingenious idea, each pocket is a good size so you can fit a lot in without the problem of food falling out like with standard wraps. They were especially good for the children as they could enjoy them mess free. I will definitely be buying these again

Novel idea, not worth the extra cost

3 stars

Novel idea and alternative to traditional wraps, but expensive in comparison! Although they may offer a sealed end, does not justify the extra cost attached...they taste and bake as well as any other branded wrap

Great idea, difficult to execute

4 stars

This looks like a great idea to be able to eat a tortilla with ease. The only issue is how do you fill it? If you layer it you tend to get mouthfuls of one item. The best option tends to be to mix everything together first and then fill the pockets. Therefore it's more of a complicated way of eating a tortilla than filling and rolling a flat one.

With two children that can put on the floor anythi

5 stars

With two children that can put on the floor anything they have in their hand, this "No mess" tortilla is ideal!!! Nice taste too and fab kit

Disappointed

2 stars

Bought as a new novelty, this is no different that the soft taco boats that El Paso do. The sauce is the same, but the thing that irked me most was the tacos were quite compressed and on filling, a few of them split. Staying with the boats as they are better.

Really convenient taco pockets and the mix was tas

4 stars

Really convenient taco pockets and the mix was tasty and easy to make

Quick and convenient.

3 stars

Really quick and easy to use although they feel a little thick. But great to use when you need to put something together really quickly.

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here