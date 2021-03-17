Old El Paso Tortilla Pockets Kit Mild 375G

Great idea
Great idea as it's less messy than normal tortilla wraps and more fun to eat. Kids love it! A bit expensive but I buy when it's on special offer.
feel a little thick but tasty and easy to make
Great tasty product
Very tasty and great with mince beef. My kids loved them especially as no fillings fell out the bottom while they were trying to eat them.
All the taste, none of the mess!
These are an ingenious idea, each pocket is a good size so you can fit a lot in without the problem of food falling out like with standard wraps. They were especially good for the children as they could enjoy them mess free. I will definitely be buying these again
Novel idea, not worth the extra cost
Novel idea and alternative to traditional wraps, but expensive in comparison! Although they may offer a sealed end, does not justify the extra cost attached...they taste and bake as well as any other branded wrap
Great idea, difficult to execute
This looks like a great idea to be able to eat a tortilla with ease. The only issue is how do you fill it? If you layer it you tend to get mouthfuls of one item. The best option tends to be to mix everything together first and then fill the pockets. Therefore it's more of a complicated way of eating a tortilla than filling and rolling a flat one.
With two children that can put on the floor anything they have in their hand, this "No mess" tortilla is ideal!!! Nice taste too and fab kit
Disappointed
Bought as a new novelty, this is no different that the soft taco boats that El Paso do. The sauce is the same, but the thing that irked me most was the tacos were quite compressed and on filling, a few of them split. Staying with the boats as they are better.
Really convenient taco pockets and the mix was tasty and easy to make
Quick and convenient.
Really quick and easy to use although they feel a little thick. But great to use when you need to put something together really quickly.