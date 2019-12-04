By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tomato & Herb Pizza Sauce 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Tomato & Herb Pizza Sauce 200G
£ 0.90
£0.45/100g
1/2 of a jar
  • Energy280kJ 67kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 280kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato, oregano and basil sauce.
  • Our cooks blend herbs with a rich, thick tomato base for a deep flavour
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Partially Reconstituted Tomato (85%), Tomato Purée (4%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Oregano (0.3%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Basil (0.1%), Black Pepper.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a jar (100g)
Energy280kJ / 67kcal280kJ / 67kcal
Fat2.6g2.6g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate9.1g9.1g
Sugars5.6g5.6g
Fibre0.7g0.7g
Protein1.4g1.4g
Salt0.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

