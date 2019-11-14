By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Spice Tailor Keralan Coconut Curry 225G

4.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of The Spice Tailor Keralan Coconut Curry 225G
£ 2.90
£1.29/100g

Product Description

  • A mild coconut curry sauce with mixed herbs and spices with mixed herbs and spices in individual pouches.
  • To watch Anjum create a selection of recipes, visit our cookbook at www.thespicetailor.com
  • Online Inspiration
  • Visit our website for The Spice Tailor's online kitchen, where you'll find more exciting recipes using this sauce, as well as recipes using other products from our range. We have a Keralan Coconut Curry recipe to suit all tastes, such as:
  • Spicy red chilli Goan fish curry
  • Creamy fish pie
  • Prawn coconut curry
  • Aubergines and spinach coconut curry
  • We've spent time carefully creating this delicious, simple and versatile collection to suit all tastes.
  • Stay up to date by visiting our website or following The Spice Tailor or Anjum Anand on:
  • Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • This creamy, coconut-based curry is delicious with all seafood, chicken or vegetables
  • The Spice Tailor range is truly versatile. Simply take your pick from the bits to buy, add the specially selected spices, stir in the sauce and you have a fresh, authentic Indian meal in just 10 minutes!
  • Using the best of coastal ingredients, this Keralan Coconut Curry balances a lightly-spiced, coconut-based sauce with tomatoes and tamarind to create a delectable and harmonious dish.
  • The Spice Mix
  • Dried curry leaves for aromatic warmth
  • Brown mustard seeds for a nutty note
  • Whole red chilli for clean heat
  • Sauce Facts
  • The South Western State of Kerala is famed for its abundance of coconut trees and its spice gardens.
  • The region has a truly fantastic cuisine which builds on the wealth of local ingredients and is influenced in equal measure by its Hindu, Christian and Muslim communities.
  • This coconut-based curry, flavoured with curry leaves and mustard seeds, and soured with tomatoes and tamarind is a true classic and celebrates all the best flavours of Kerala.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Balanced & mellow
  • Serves 2-3 in 10 mins
  • No artificial preservatives, colourings or flavourings
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Milk Powder (21%), Onion, Garlic, Ginger, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Coriander Powder, Tamarind Paste, Curry Leaves, Rice Flour, Ground Spices, Cashew Nuts, Turmeric Powder, Whole Spices, Green Chillies, Whole Milk Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Sesame, Peanuts, Celery, Sulphites, Gluten & Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened refrigerate and consume within 3 days. For Best Before: See Base.

Produce of

Produced and packaged in India

Preparation and Usage

  • 3 Simple steps
  • Heat spices
  • Add fresh ingredients and base
  • Stir in sauce and simmer
  • Not suitable for microwave use.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Horton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.

Return to

  • If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the batch number (BBE box). Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Helpline: 0844 8709184
  The Spice Tailor Limited,
  Horton House,
  Exchange Flags,
  Liverpool,
  L2 3PF.
  • www.thespicetailor.com

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 983kJ/238kcal
Fat 21g
of which saturates 15g
Carbohydrate 7.1g
of which sugars 2.2g
Fibre 2.3g
Protein 3.0g
Salt 1.3g

Safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Best curry kit out there

5 stars

Honestly the best curry kit that I've ever tried - and I've tried loads of them. It's creamy yet still has a nice kick to it and isn't at all sickly like some coconut based sauces can be. I make a paneer curry with this and it's now become my favourite dinner. It is a little more expensive than some of the others on the market, but it really is worth every penny

These curries are fantastic.... Much better than t

5 stars

These curries are fantastic.... Much better than the jar ones

Beautiful coconut curry

4 stars

A really nice coconut curry. Smooth, not too spicy at all, plenty of coconut flavour, you'll do well to beat this! Only downside is that it is one of the most expensive kits and it struggles to provide enough sauce to serve 3 so minus 1 star for that but otherwise it's absolutely gorgeous.

