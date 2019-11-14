The Spice Tailor Keralan Coconut Curry 225G

Best curry kit out there
Honestly the best curry kit that I've ever tried - and I've tried loads of them. It's creamy yet still has a nice kick to it and isn't at all sickly like some coconut based sauces can be. I make a paneer curry with this and it's now become my favourite dinner. It is a little more expensive than some of the others on the market, but it really is worth every penny
These curries are fantastic.... Much better than the jar ones
Beautiful coconut curry
A really nice coconut curry. Smooth, not too spicy at all, plenty of coconut flavour, you'll do well to beat this! Only downside is that it is one of the most expensive kits and it struggles to provide enough sauce to serve 3 so minus 1 star for that but otherwise it's absolutely gorgeous.