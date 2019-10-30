Blue Dragon 3 Step Thai Green Curry 253G

Easy and fragrant
This kit makes a tasty, fragrant dish. We really enjoyed it.
great kit for making a Thai Prawn curry dish for two people, lovely taste with no product wastage.
Coconut Milk (79%) [Coconut Extract, Water, Stabiliser (E466)], Thai Green Curry Paste (20%) [Coconut Cream, Garlic (2%), Palm Sugar, Shallot (1.5%), Green Chillies (1.5%), Lemongrass (1.5%), Galangal (1%), Yeast Extract Powder, Sweet Basil (0.5%), Salt, Kaffir Lime Peel, Coriander Seeds, Sugar, White Pepper, Turmeric, Antioxidant (E306)], Seasoning (1%) [Dried Red Chillies, Dried Sweet Basil, Dried Kaffir Lime Leaf (0.2%)]
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produced in Thailand
Average serving size 126g; Average serving per Pack 2
253g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|804kJ/192kcal
|1012kJ/242kcal
|Fat
|17.0g
|21.0g
|of which saturates
|15.0g
|19.0g
|Carbohydrate
|7.5g
|9.5g
|of which sugars
|3.1g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|3.4g
|Protein
|2.4g
|3.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.2g
