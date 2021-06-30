We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Get match-ready
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Cooking Sauces, Meal Kits & Sides
Italian
Italian
Showing
1-24
of
100 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(18)
10 Categories
Filter by
Bolognese Pasta
Sauce
(19)
Filter by
Carbonara & White
Sauce
(8)
Filter by
Lasagne Sauce
(5)
Filter by
Organic Pasta
Sauce
(4)
Filter by
Pasta Bake
(8)
Filter by
Pesto
(22)
Filter by
Pizza Bases &
Pizza Sauce
(3)
Filter by
Stir in Pasta
Sauce
(9)
Filter by
Tomato Pasta Sauce
& Meatball Sauce
(27)
Filter by
Vegan Italian
Sauces & Pesto
(25)
13 Brands
Filter by
Dolmio
(24)
Filter by
Tesco
(23)
Filter by
Sacla
(14)
Filter by
Loyd Grossman
(11)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(9)
Filter by
Belazu
(4)
Filter by
Homepride
(4)
Filter by
Seeds Of
Change
(3)
Filter by
Wicked Kitchen
(3)
Filter by
Mutti
(2)
Filter by
Hearty Food
Co.
(1)
Filter by
Napolina
(1)
Filter by
Tesco Kids
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No gluten
(93)
Filter by
No soya
(91)
Filter by
No egg
(84)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(67)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(67)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(60)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(57)
Filter by
Halal
(56)
Filter by
No lactose
(56)
Filter by
No milk
(56)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(56)
Filter by
Vegan
(56)
Filter by
Low sugar
(53)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(51)
Filter by
Low fat
(41)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(100)
Sacla Classic Basil Pesto 190G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Pesto
shelf
£
2.50
£
1.32
/100g
Add Sacla Classic Basil Pesto 190G
Add
add Sacla Classic Basil Pesto 190G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Loyd Grossman Tomato & Chilli Pasta Sauce 350G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Tomato Pasta Sauce & Meatball Sauce
shelf
£
1.45
£
0.42
/100g
Add Loyd Grossman Tomato & Chilli Pasta Sauce 350G
Add
add Loyd Grossman Tomato & Chilli Pasta Sauce 350G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Loyd Grossman Tomato & Basil Pasta Sauce 350G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Tomato Pasta Sauce & Meatball Sauce
shelf
£
1.45
£
0.42
/100g
Add Loyd Grossman Tomato & Basil Pasta Sauce 350G
Add
add Loyd Grossman Tomato & Basil Pasta Sauce 350G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Loyd Grossman Tomato Roasted Garlic Pasta Sauce 350G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Tomato Pasta Sauce & Meatball Sauce
shelf
£
1.45
£
0.42
/100g
Add Loyd Grossman Tomato Roasted Garlic Pasta Sauce 350G
Add
add Loyd Grossman Tomato Roasted Garlic Pasta Sauce 350G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Loyd Grossman Smoky Bacon Pasta Sauce 350G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Tomato Pasta Sauce & Meatball Sauce
shelf
£
1.45
£
0.42
/100g
Add Loyd Grossman Smoky Bacon Pasta Sauce 350G
Add
add Loyd Grossman Smoky Bacon Pasta Sauce 350G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Loyd Grossman Bolognese Original 350G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Bolognese Pasta Sauce
shelf
£
1.45
£
0.42
/100g
Add Loyd Grossman Bolognese Original 350G
Add
add Loyd Grossman Bolognese Original 350G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Loyd Grossman No Added Sugar Tomato & Basil Sauce 350G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Tomato Pasta Sauce & Meatball Sauce
shelf
£
1.45
£
0.42
/100g
Add Loyd Grossman No Added Sugar Tomato & Basil Sauce 350G
Add
add Loyd Grossman No Added Sugar Tomato & Basil Sauce 350G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Dolmio Bolognese Onion & Garlic Pasta Sauce 750G
Write a review
Rest of
Bolognese Pasta Sauce
shelf
Aldi Price Match
£
1.49
£
0.20
/100g
Add Dolmio Bolognese Onion & Garlic Pasta Sauce 750G
Add
add Dolmio Bolognese Onion & Garlic Pasta Sauce 750G to basket
Aldi Price Match
Dolmio Stir In Sun Dried Tomato Pasta Sauce 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Stir in Pasta Sauce
shelf
£
1.70
£
1.14
/100g
Add Dolmio Stir In Sun Dried Tomato Pasta Sauce 150G
Add
add Dolmio Stir In Sun Dried Tomato Pasta Sauce 150G to basket
Dolmio Original Bolognese Pasta Sauce 750G
Write a review
Rest of
Bolognese Pasta Sauce
shelf
Aldi Price Match
£
1.49
£
0.20
/100g
Add Dolmio Original Bolognese Pasta Sauce 750G
Add
add Dolmio Original Bolognese Pasta Sauce 750G to basket
Aldi Price Match
Dolmio Stir In Carbonara Pasta Sauce 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Carbonara & White Sauce
shelf
£
1.70
£
1.14
/100g
Add Dolmio Stir In Carbonara Pasta Sauce 150G
Add
add Dolmio Stir In Carbonara Pasta Sauce 150G to basket
Dolmio Stir In Bacon & Tomato Pasta Sauce 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Stir in Pasta Sauce
shelf
£
1.70
£
1.14
/100g
Add Dolmio Stir In Bacon & Tomato Pasta Sauce 150G
Add
add Dolmio Stir In Bacon & Tomato Pasta Sauce 150G to basket
Dolmio Pasta Bake Creamy Tomato Pasta Sauce 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Pasta Bake
shelf
£
1.75
£
0.35
/100g
Add Dolmio Pasta Bake Creamy Tomato Pasta Sauce 500G
Add
add Dolmio Pasta Bake Creamy Tomato Pasta Sauce 500G to basket
Dolmio Stir In Tomato & Basil Pasta Sauce 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Stir in Pasta Sauce
shelf
£
1.70
£
1.14
/100g
Add Dolmio Stir In Tomato & Basil Pasta Sauce 150G
Add
add Dolmio Stir In Tomato & Basil Pasta Sauce 150G to basket
Homepride Pasta Bake Creamy Tuna 485G
Write a review
Rest of
Pasta Bake
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
1.25
£
0.26
/100g
Add Homepride Pasta Bake Creamy Tuna 485G
Add
add Homepride Pasta Bake Creamy Tuna 485G to basket
Low Everyday Price
Homepride Pasta Bake Creamy Tomato & Herb 485G
Write a review
Rest of
Pasta Bake
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
1.25
£
0.26
/100g
Add Homepride Pasta Bake Creamy Tomato & Herb 485G
Add
add Homepride Pasta Bake Creamy Tomato & Herb 485G to basket
Low Everyday Price
Homepride Pasta Bake Creamy Tomato & Bacon 485G
Write a review
Rest of
Pasta Bake
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
1.25
£
0.26
/100g
Add Homepride Pasta Bake Creamy Tomato & Bacon 485G
Add
add Homepride Pasta Bake Creamy Tomato & Bacon 485G to basket
Low Everyday Price
Dolmio Bolognese Original Pasta Sauce 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Bolognese Pasta Sauce
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.30
/100g
Add Dolmio Bolognese Original Pasta Sauce 500G
Add
add Dolmio Bolognese Original Pasta Sauce 500G to basket
Homepride Pasta Bake Cheese & Bacon 485G
Write a review
Rest of
Pasta Bake
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
1.25
£
0.26
/100g
Add Homepride Pasta Bake Cheese & Bacon 485G
Add
add Homepride Pasta Bake Cheese & Bacon 485G to basket
Low Everyday Price
Dolmio Bolognese Onion & Garlic Pasta Sauce 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Bolognese Pasta Sauce
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.30
/100g
Add Dolmio Bolognese Onion & Garlic Pasta Sauce 500G
Add
add Dolmio Bolognese Onion & Garlic Pasta Sauce 500G to basket
Dolmio Bolognese Original Low Fat Pasta Sauce 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Bolognese Pasta Sauce
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.30
/100g
Add Dolmio Bolognese Original Low Fat Pasta Sauce 500G
Add
add Dolmio Bolognese Original Low Fat Pasta Sauce 500G to basket
Dolmio Tomato Red Lasagne Sauce 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Lasagne Sauce
shelf
£
1.60
£
0.32
/100g
Add Dolmio Tomato Red Lasagne Sauce 500G
Add
add Dolmio Tomato Red Lasagne Sauce 500G to basket
Dolmio Creamy White Lasagne Sauce 470G
Write a review
Rest of
Lasagne Sauce
shelf
£
1.60
£
0.34
/100g
Add Dolmio Creamy White Lasagne Sauce 470G
Add
add Dolmio Creamy White Lasagne Sauce 470G to basket
Tesco Finest Carbonara Pasta Sauce 340G
Write a review
Rest of
Carbonara & White Sauce
shelf
£
1.40
£
0.41
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Carbonara Pasta Sauce 340G
Add
add Tesco Finest Carbonara Pasta Sauce 340G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
100 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
4
5
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(18)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(130)
Cooking Sauces, Meal Kits & Sides
(130)
Italian
(130)
Bolognese Pasta Sauce
(19)
Carbonara & White Sauce
(8)
Lasagne Sauce
(5)
Organic Pasta Sauce
(4)
Pasta Bake
(8)
Pesto
(22)
Pizza Bases & Pizza Sauce
(3)
Stir in Pasta Sauce
(9)
Tomato Pasta Sauce & Meatball Sauce
(27)
Vegan Italian Sauces & Pesto
(25)
Filter by
BRAND
Dolmio
(24)
Tesco
(23)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No gluten
(93)
No soya
(91)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Get match-ready
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close