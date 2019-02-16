By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

The Spice Tailor Delicate Korma Curry 300G

5(1)Write a review
The Spice Tailor Delicate Korma Curry 300G
£ 2.90
£0.97/100g

Product Description

  • A mild korma curry sauce with onions, mixed herbs, and spices in individual pouches.
  • For step-by-step cooking instructions and Tailor to Taste tips, see the reverse of this sleeve. To watch Anjum create a selection or recipes, visit our cookbook at www.thespicetailor.com
  • Online Inspiration
  • Visit our website for The Spice Tailor's online kitchen, where you'll find more exciting recipes using this sauce, as well as recipes using other products from our range. We have a Delicate Korma Curry recipe to suit all tastes, such as:
  • Hearty chicken and mushrooms pie
  • Creamy chicken and dill curry
  • Fish korma with spinach and tomatoes
  • Creamy pistachio and pumpkin seed korma
  • We've spent time carefully creating this delicious, simple and versatile collection to suit all tastes.
  • Stay up to date by visiting our website or following The Spice Tailor or Anjum Anand on:
  • Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • A versatile Indian recipe delicious with meat, chicken, seafood, vegetables or eggs
  • The Spice Tailor range is truly versatile. Simply take your pick from the bits to buy, add the specially selected spices, stir in the sauce and you have a fresh, authentic Indian meal in just 10 minutes!
  • This Delicate Korma Curry - an adaption of the restaurant favourite - is a subtle blend of coconut, cream and nuts, combined with a gentle use of spices for a refined and regal dish.
  • Anjum x
  • The Spice Mix
  • Black cardamom for smoky depth, green cardamom for freshness, whole red chilli for clean heat, cassia for sweet warmth, mace (nutmeg husk) for aroma, black peppercorns for heat
  • Sauce Facts
  • Korma was originally brought to India by the Mughals in the 15th century and mostly referred to a meat slowly braised in a spiced yoghurt sauce.
  • Once in the Royal Court, it was dressed up to show visitors the wealth of the palace. Sumptuous ingredients such as cream, nuts, saffron and dried fruit were added to bring extra glamour to the banquet.
  • The Delicate Korma Curry is now a British favourite but speaks of those distant regal meals.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Nutty & aromatic
  • Serves 2-3 in 10 mins
  • No artificial preservatives, colourings or flavourings!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Onion, Yoghurt (Milk), Coconut Milk Powder, Sunflower Oil, Butter (Milk), Garlic, Cream (Milk), Cashew Nuts, Ginger, Ground and Whole Spices, Tomato Paste, Rice Flour, Salt, Sugar, Turmeric, Herbs

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Sesame, Peanuts, Celery, Sulphites, Gluten & Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened refrigerate and consume within 3 days. For Best Before: See Base

Produce of

Produced and packaged in India

Preparation and Usage

  • 3 simple steps
  • Heat spices
  • Add fresh ingredients and base
  • Stir in sauce and simmer

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • NOT SUITABLE FOR MICROWAVE USE.
  • DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Hourton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.

Return to

  • If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the batch number (BBE box). Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Helpline: 0844 870 9184
  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Hourton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.
  • www.thespicetailor.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy780kJ/188kcal
Fat15g
of which saturates8.0g
Carbohydrate10g
of which sugars5.0g
Fibre<0.5g
Protein2.9g
Salt1.2g

Safety information

View more safety information

NOT SUITABLE FOR MICROWAVE USE. DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I recommend this to everyone. Beautiful flavours.

5 stars

I recommend this to everyone. Beautiful flavours. Simple to prepare. Very mild if you leave out the chilli pepper.

Helpful little swaps

The Spice Tailor Punjabi Tomato Curry 300G

£ 2.90
£0.97/100g

The Spice Tailor Rustic Rogan Josh 300G

£ 2.90
£0.97/100g

The Spice Tailor Fiery Goan Hot Curry 300G

£ 2.90
£0.97/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here