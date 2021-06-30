We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Get match-ready
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Cooking Sauces, Meal Kits & Sides
Chinese
Chinese
Showing
1-24
of
88 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(4)
Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
7 Categories
Filter by
Chinese Curry
Sauce
(5)
Filter by
Dipping Sauces
(6)
Filter by
Noodles
(5)
Filter by
Prawn Crackers
(3)
Filter by
Soy Sauce
(13)
Filter by
Stir Fry Sauce &
Vegetables
(48)
Filter by
Sweet & Sour
Sauce
(12)
17 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(17)
Filter by
Blue Dragon
(13)
Filter by
Kikkoman
(8)
Filter by
Sharwoods
(8)
Filter by
Yo!
(8)
Filter by
Ben's Original
(6)
Filter by
Yogiyo
(4)
Filter by
Yutaka
(4)
Filter by
Amoy
(3)
Filter by
Kingfisher
(3)
Filter by
Other
(3)
Filter by
Hearty Food
Co.
(2)
Filter by
Lee Kum Kee
(2)
Filter by
Miso Tasty
(2)
Filter by
Seven Moon
(2)
Filter by
Thai Dragon
(2)
More brands
Fewer brands
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(85)
Filter by
No lactose
(83)
Filter by
No milk
(83)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(82)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(78)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(76)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(66)
Filter by
Low fat
(66)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(65)
Filter by
Vegan
(64)
Filter by
Halal
(62)
Filter by
No soya
(35)
Filter by
No gluten
(33)
Filter by
Low sugar
(16)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(13)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(88)
Kikkoman Soy Sauce 250Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Soy Sauce
shelf
£
2.70
£
1.08
/100ml
Add Kikkoman Soy Sauce 250Ml
Add
add Kikkoman Soy Sauce 250Ml to basket
Kikkoman Teriyaki Marinade 250Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Stir Fry Sauce & Vegetables
shelf
£
2.80
£
1.12
/100ml
Add Kikkoman Teriyaki Marinade 250Ml
Add
add Kikkoman Teriyaki Marinade 250Ml to basket
Kikkoman Soy Sauce 150 Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Soy Sauce
shelf
£
2.50
£
1.67
/100ml
Add Kikkoman Soy Sauce 150 Ml
Add
add Kikkoman Soy Sauce 150 Ml to basket
Blue Dragon Sesame Oil 150Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Dipping Sauces
shelf
£
2.30
£
1.54
/100ml
Add Blue Dragon Sesame Oil 150Ml
Add
add Blue Dragon Sesame Oil 150Ml to basket
Amoy Reduced Salt Soy Sauce 150Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Soy Sauce
shelf
£
1.40
£
0.93
/100ml
Add Amoy Reduced Salt Soy Sauce 150Ml
Add
add Amoy Reduced Salt Soy Sauce 150Ml to basket
Yutaka Organic Tamari Soy Sauce Gluten Free 150Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Soy Sauce
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.34
/100ml
Add Yutaka Organic Tamari Soy Sauce Gluten Free 150Ml
Add
add Yutaka Organic Tamari Soy Sauce Gluten Free 150Ml to basket
Seven Moons Udon Japanese Style Noodles 2S 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Noodles
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.25
/100g
Add Seven Moons Udon Japanese Style Noodles 2S 400G
Add
add Seven Moons Udon Japanese Style Noodles 2S 400G to basket
Seven Moons Ramen Stir Fry Noodles 2S 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Noodles
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
1.00
£
0.25
/100g
Add Seven Moons Ramen Stir Fry Noodles 2S 400G
Add
add Seven Moons Ramen Stir Fry Noodles 2S 400G to basket
Low Everyday Price
Sharwoods Szechuan Kung Po Sauces 425G
Write a review
Rest of
Stir Fry Sauce & Vegetables
shelf
£
1.25
£
0.30
/100g
Add Sharwoods Szechuan Kung Po Sauces 425G
Add
add Sharwoods Szechuan Kung Po Sauces 425G to basket
Tesco Chinese Style Curry Sauce 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Chinese Curry Sauce
shelf
£
0.80
£
0.16
/100g
Add Tesco Chinese Style Curry Sauce 500G
Add
add Tesco Chinese Style Curry Sauce 500G to basket
Tesco Reduced Salt Soy Sauce 150Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Soy Sauce
shelf
£
0.64
£
0.43
/100ml
Add Tesco Reduced Salt Soy Sauce 150Ml
Add
add Tesco Reduced Salt Soy Sauce 150Ml to basket
Tesco Chow Mein Stir Fry Sauce 120G
Write a review
Rest of
Stir Fry Sauce & Vegetables
shelf
£
0.50
£
0.42
/100g
Add Tesco Chow Mein Stir Fry Sauce 120G
Add
add Tesco Chow Mein Stir Fry Sauce 120G to basket
Tesco Dark Soy Sauce 150Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Soy Sauce
shelf
£
0.65
£
0.43
/100ml
Add Tesco Dark Soy Sauce 150Ml
Add
add Tesco Dark Soy Sauce 150Ml to basket
Tesco Sweet & Sour Stir Fry Sauce 120G
Write a review
Rest of
Sweet & Sour Sauce
shelf
£
0.50
£
0.42
/100g
Add Tesco Sweet & Sour Stir Fry Sauce 120G
Add
add Tesco Sweet & Sour Stir Fry Sauce 120G to basket
Tesco Hoi Sin Stir Fry Sauce 120G
Write a review
Rest of
Stir Fry Sauce & Vegetables
shelf
£
0.50
£
0.42
/100g
Add Tesco Hoi Sin Stir Fry Sauce 120G
Add
add Tesco Hoi Sin Stir Fry Sauce 120G to basket
Tesco Black Bean Stir Fry Sauce 120G
Write a review
Rest of
Stir Fry Sauce & Vegetables
shelf
£
0.50
£
0.42
/100g
Add Tesco Black Bean Stir Fry Sauce 120G
Add
add Tesco Black Bean Stir Fry Sauce 120G to basket
Ocean's Halo Organic Ramen Noodles 240G
Write a review
Rest of
Noodles
shelf
£
3.00
£
12.50
/kg
Add Ocean's Halo Organic Ramen Noodles 240G
Add
add Ocean's Halo Organic Ramen Noodles 240G to basket
Miso Tasty Sweet & Savoury Miso 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Stir Fry Sauce & Vegetables
shelf
£
2.30
£
2.30
/100g
Add Miso Tasty Sweet & Savoury Miso 100G
Add
add Miso Tasty Sweet & Savoury Miso 100G to basket
Sharwoods Real Oyster Sauce 150Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Stir Fry Sauce & Vegetables
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.34
/100ml
Add Sharwoods Real Oyster Sauce 150Ml
Add
add Sharwoods Real Oyster Sauce 150Ml to basket
Yo! Korean Sweet Chilli Sauce 200Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Dipping Sauces
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.00
/100ml
Add Yo! Korean Sweet Chilli Sauce 200Ml
Add
add Yo! Korean Sweet Chilli Sauce 200Ml to basket
Passage To Asia Hoi Sin & Garlic Stir Fry 200G
£1.30 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Stir Fry Sauce & Vegetables
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.00
/100g
Add Passage To Asia Hoi Sin & Garlic Stir Fry 200G
Add
add Passage To Asia Hoi Sin & Garlic Stir Fry 200G to basket
£1.30 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Yutaka Japanese-Style Katsu Curry 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Stir Fry Sauce & Vegetables
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Yutaka Japanese-Style Katsu Curry 100G
Add
add Yutaka Japanese-Style Katsu Curry 100G to basket
Thai Dragon Sweet Chilli Sauce 455Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Dipping Sauces
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.55
/100ml
Add Thai Dragon Sweet Chilli Sauce 455Ml
Add
add Thai Dragon Sweet Chilli Sauce 455Ml to basket
Passage To Asia Satay Chicken Stir Fry Sauce 200G
£1.30 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Stir Fry Sauce & Vegetables
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.00
/100g
Add Passage To Asia Satay Chicken Stir Fry Sauce 200G
Add
add Passage To Asia Satay Chicken Stir Fry Sauce 200G to basket
£1.30 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Showing
1-24
of
88 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
4
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(4)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(92)
Cooking Sauces, Meal Kits & Sides
(92)
Chinese
(92)
Chinese Curry Sauce
(5)
Dipping Sauces
(6)
Noodles
(5)
Prawn Crackers
(3)
Soy Sauce
(13)
Stir Fry Sauce & Vegetables
(48)
Sweet & Sour Sauce
(12)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(17)
Blue Dragon
(13)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(85)
No lactose
(83)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Get match-ready
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close