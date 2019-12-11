Old El Paso Extra Mild Stand ‘N’ Stuff Soft Taco Kit 329G
Offer
- Energy420 kJ 100 kcal5%
- Fat3.0g4%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars1.9g2%
- Salt1.06g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1022 kJ / 243 kcal
Product Description
- 8 Stand 'N Stuff™ Soft Flour Tortillas, 1 Tomato cooking sauce, 1 Cool Herb Topping Mix.
- For up-to-date product information, news and recipes, you can follow us on:
- Facebook /oldelpasouk
- Twitter @oldelpasouk
- Instagram @oldelpasouk
- Find more recipes online: www.oldelpaso.co.uk
- Tortillas: Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Chilli rating - cool
- Extra mild super tasty
- Easy to fill and offers endless creativity
- Make it fresh with avocados
- Got a sweet tooth? Make a dessert taco
- Pack size: 329g
Information
Ingredients
Stand 'N Stuff™ Soft Flour Tortillas (59%): Wheat Flour, Water, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Sunflower Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphates), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Salt, Cooking Sauce (39%): Water, Tomato Paste, Cream (13%), Sugar (contains Sulphites), Red Pepper, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Spices, Garlic Puree (contains Sulphites), Natural Flavourings, Paprika, Lemon Juice Concentrate (contains Sulphites), Modified Corn starch, Onion Powder, Chili Pepper, Flavouring (contains Sulphites), Garlic Powder, Hydrolysed Chicken Meat, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Topping Mix (2%): Salt, Potato, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Flavouring (contains Mustards and Barley), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Fructose, Parsley Leaves, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Spices, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Just Add:
- 500 g lean beef mince
- 1 onion chopped
- 100ml soured cream
- crispy lettuce
- 1 cucumber, sliced
- 1 carrot, sliced
- 1 avocado, chopped
- 1 Heat a little oil in a frying pan & cook onion until soft. Sizzle & stir beef over high heat for about 4 minutes. Add cooking sauce & 1/2 cup water. Simmer until sauce thickens and smells yummy. Mix together soured cream & topping mix, then set aside.
- 2 Warm Tortillas Remove tortillas from pack and divide into 2 stacks. Microwave: on High/800 watts for 30 seconds.
- Times may vary depending on wattage of microwave oven.
- Oven: wrap tortillas in foil and heat at 165°C (145°C fan-assisted ovens) for about 7 minutes
- 3 Load tacos with tasty beef, lettuce, cucumber, carrot, avocado & drizzle with creamy salsa.
- Top Tip
- Pimp your tacos by replacing beef with chicken or turkey mince
- Serves 4 amigos 20 mins
Number of uses
Contains 8 portions
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- For any queries or advice on our products, you can contact us on:
- 0800 591 223 (UK) / 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- www.oldelpaso.co.uk
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
329g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each taco (41g) (tortilla, cooking sauce and topping mix as sold):
|%* (41g)
|Energy
|1022 kJ / 243 kcal
|420 kJ / 100 kcal
|5%
|Fat
|7.2 g
|3.0 g
|4%
|of which saturates
|1.8 g
|0.7 g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|37.1 g
|15.3 g
|6%
|of which sugars
|4.6 g
|1.9 g
|2%
|Fibre
|2.8 g
|1.1 g
|-
|Protein
|6.1 g
|2.5 g
|5%
|Salt
|2.58 g
|1.06 g
|18%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 8 portions
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019