Cook Italian Grated Hard Cheese 50G

- Dried Grated Italian Hard Cheese
- Ideal for pasta
- Pack size: 50g
Milk, Salt, Rennet, Preservative: Lysozyme Protein from Egg
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, consume within one month. Best before end: see top of pack.
Made in Italy
- Perfect for sprinkling on pasta, soups and meat dishes to add the finishing touch for a delicious and authentic Italian meal.
Pack contains approximately 3 servings
- LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
- LDH House,
- Parsons Green,
- St. Ives,
- PE27 4AA.
- www.cookitalia.co.uk
50g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|A Tbsp (15g) contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|2204kJ
|331kJ
|8400kJ
|530kcal
|80kcal
|4%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|38.3g
|5.7g
|8%
|70g
|of which saturates
|26.5g
|4.0g
|20%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|3.6g
|0.5g
|of which sugars
|0g
|0g
|0%
|90g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|42.5g
|6.4g
|Salt
|1.9g
|0.29g
|5%
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
