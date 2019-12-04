By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cook Italian Grated Hard Cheese 50G

£ 1.35
£2.70/100g

Product Description

  • Dried Grated Italian Hard Cheese
  • Ideal for pasta
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Salt, Rennet, Preservative: Lysozyme Protein from Egg

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, consume within one month. Best before end: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect for sprinkling on pasta, soups and meat dishes to add the finishing touch for a delicious and authentic Italian meal.

Number of uses

Pack contains approximately 3 servings

Name and address

  • LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
  • LDH House,
  • Parsons Green,
  • St. Ives,
  • PE27 4AA.

Return to

  • www.cookitalia.co.uk

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA Tbsp (15g) contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 2204kJ331kJ8400kJ
-530kcal80kcal4%2000kcal
Fat 38.3g5.7g8%70g
of which saturates 26.5g4.0g20%20g
Carbohydrate 3.6g0.5g
of which sugars 0g0g0%90g
Fibre 0g0g
Protein 42.5g6.4g
Salt 1.9g0.29g5%6g
Pack contains approximately 3 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

