Mutti Pizza Sauce 400G

Product Description
- Ready-to-Use Flavoured Sauce for Pizza
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Tomato 99.1%, Salt, Basil 0.05%, Oregano 0.04%, Onion 0.03%, Natural Flavouring
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 5 daysBest before: see below.
Name and address
- Mutti S.p.A.,
- Via Traversetolo,
- 28 43022 Montechiarugolo,
- Parma,
- Italy.
Return to
- www.mutti-parma.com
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy:
|150 kJ / 36 kcal
|Fat:
|<0,5 g
|- of which saturates:
|<0,1 g
|Carbohydrate:
|5,4 g
|- of which sugars:
|4,2 g
|Protein
|1,6 g
|Salt
|0,75 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020