Napolina Butter Beans 400G

Napolina Butter Beans 400G

Vegetarian

Butter Beans in WaterButter Beans are white in colour and creamy in texture when cooked. Easy to use in your cooking and are extremely convenient as they have already been soaked and fully cooked, unlike dried pulses. High in protein and fibre and 1 of your 5 a day. Pulses have long been a staple part of the Italian diet and Napolina's are carefully selected before being rigorously checked to ensure that only the best of the crop are chosen. This attention to detail means that every soup, salad or sauce you prepare with our pulses will be bursting with flavour
Napolina means 'Little Naples' and Naples is where our brand was created in 1965.Inspired by the Italian love for life, family and fantastic food, we always have and always will put quality and simplicity first.That's the Italian way.
High in protein1 of your 5 a daySuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 240G
High in protein

Ingredients

Butter Beans (60%), Water, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride, Antioxidants: (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulphite)

Produce of

Produced with butter beans from EU and non EU countries. Prepared and packed in Italy

Net Contents

400g ℮

Drained weight

240g

