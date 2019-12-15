Tesco Quinoa 300G

Why is this a may contain gluten or wheat product
Why is this a may contain gluten or wheat product when it is a staple ingredient of gluten free cooking and naturally is gluten free! Think you could do better to provide for people whose options are limited.
Healthy, tasty & Versatile
Easy to cook, doesn't go soggy, delicious cooked with added stock or herbs
Not Gluten Free
The reason I gave it 1 star, is that Quinoa is Gluten Free however having bought this packed it says it may contain Wheat. No good for a coeliac!