By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Quinoa 300G

2.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Quinoa 300G
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy475kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 593kJ / 141kcal

Product Description

  • Dried quinoa.
  • NUTTY BITE Harvested at its peak for the fullest natural flavour
  • NUTTY BITE Harvested at its peak for the fullest natural flavour
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain gluten and wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal using the tape provided.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Hob: 30 mins
Rinse 100g quinoa thoroughly in cold water.
Bring 300ml water or stock to the boil in a large saucepan on the medium hob ring over a high heat, add the quinoa. Stir, cover with a lid, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes until most of the water has been absorbed. Remove from the heat, drain off any excess water and stand for 10 minutes.
Separate the grains with a fork and use as required.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g**
Energy593kJ / 141kcal475kJ / 113kcal
Fat2.7g2.2g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate22.7g18.2g
Sugars0.9g0.7g
Fibre4.2g3.4g
Protein4.3g3.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
30g of uncooked quinoa weighs approximately 80g when cooked.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Why is this a may contain gluten or wheat product

1 stars

Why is this a may contain gluten or wheat product when it is a staple ingredient of gluten free cooking and naturally is gluten free! Think you could do better to provide for people whose options are limited.

Healthy, tasty & Versatile

5 stars

Easy to cook, doesn't go soggy, delicious cooked with added stock or herbs

Not Gluten Free

1 stars

The reason I gave it 1 star, is that Quinoa is Gluten Free however having bought this packed it says it may contain Wheat. No good for a coeliac!

Usually bought next

Tesco Black Beans 400G

£ 0.55
£2.35/kg

Offer

Tesco Chickpeas In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Tesco Easy Cook Brown Rice 1Kg

£ 1.50
£1.50/kg

Tesco Wholefoods Bulgar Wheat 500G

£ 1.15
£2.30/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here